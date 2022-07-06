Busquets, another year at Barça before finding Messi

It has now been fourteen seasons since Sergio Busquets wears the colors of the professional team of the FC Barcelona. Arrived at the U18 Blaugrana in 2005, the midfielder rose through the ranks among young people before starting with the pros in 2008. While he will celebrate his thirty-fourth birthday on July 16, the Spanish world champion is about to play the last year of the contract that binds him to Barça. Free in June 2023, he should go to the other side of the Atlantic, with the idea in mind of finding a certain Lionel Messi.

It is the Mundo Deportivo which indicates this Wednesday that the chances are high that Sergio Busquets will not extend his Barcelona contract. The Spanish media explains that the midfielder will then have fifteen seasons on the clock with the Blaugrana and thathe wants to see something else by joining the American Major League Soccer. The Inter Miami option is advanced. The David Beckham-owned franchise could pull off a quality double shot as Lionel Messi’s name is also mentioned.

See you in a year?

The seven-time Ballon d’Or has never hidden that he would not be against an end to his career in MLS. He too at the end of his contract in June 2023, even if he has an optional additional year, Lionel Messi could therefore go and rub shoulders with the American championship with his former FC Barcelona playmate. Something to particularly salivate the supporters of Inter Miami.