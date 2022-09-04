Busquets equalized Xavi and now has Messi in sight

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

Last night, FC Barcelona struck a blow on the lawn of Sevilla FC (3-0). With this great success, the Blaugrana have sent a strong message to La Liga: they are back at the highest level and will fight with Real Madrid for the league title. Sergio Busquets, holder as always in front of the defense, took the opportunity to improve his stats and join Xavi in ​​the legend.

He indeed won his 476th victory in 683 matches in all competitions with FC Barcelona. Same score for his former partner who became his former coach. There is now one player ahead of the 34-year-old midfielder: Lionel Messi, who raised his arms to the sky 542 times during his time in Catalonia. Fifty-nine victories to go for Busquets, who will therefore have to stay at least two more years at Barça to hope to join La Pulga … hoping that the latter does not return next summer!