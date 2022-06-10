Busy schedule for Scarlett Johansson, The Sea Change will be her next project

Scarlett Johansson has been cast in a new feature titled The Sea Changerevealed dead line Recently. The film will take its story from the 1959 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Jane Howard and come to the big screen under the watch of Kristin Scott Thomas.

The drama will mark the first time for Oscar nominee Scott Thomas, who through it will make her feature directorial debut. Known around the world for her performances in such films as Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, it will be a game changer to witness Scott Thomas’s creative input behind the camera.

The Sea Change will center its story on a London couple, the playwright Emmanuel, and his chronically ill wife, Lillian. Both of them have had a hard time dealing with the loss of their beloved daughter, Sarah, and have never quite healed. While Emmanuel spends her time using his charm and sensuality to seduce the women around him, Lillian grieves as she keeps herself wrapped up in photos of her deceased daughter. Hoping to take some time off and rekindle the love their relationship has lost, the two go on vacation to a remote Greek island. It is here that things take a strange turn for the couple as they come to terms with their shared tragedy and will either grow together or continue to grow apart.

As of now, details surrounding Johansson’s role are being kept under wraps. While she is supposed to take on the role of Lillian, with many leading female characters in the original story, Johansson could have been cast in any of them. Along with her role in The Sea Change, it was recently announced that Johansson would be reteaming with her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Chris Evans in a film titled “Project Artemis.” The film recently hit a production snag after its director, Jason Bateman, announced he was stepping down due to creative differences between him and Johansson’s production studio These Pictures, which back Project Artemis.

The actress is also signed to appear in the upcoming Wes Anderson-directed film Asteroid City. Billed as a romantic comedy-drama, the film features a host of A-list talent with Johansson starring alongside Anderson’s usual suspects including Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Tom Hanks.

As of now, no further casting announcements have been announced for The Sea Change and there is no premiere date on the schedule. @worldwide