but a space remains open for diplomacy – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken negotiate in Geneva: perhaps there will be a new summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. The risk of the situation getting out of hand remains very high

from our correspondent

BERLIN – In the Ukrainian crisis there is still a chance for diplomacy. The United States and Russia are trying to ease the tension, paving the way for new negotiations and perhaps even a new summit between Joseph Biden and Vladimir Putin. But the risk of the situation getting out of hand remains very high: Moscow, which already has 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, continues the movement of troops towards Belarus, a little further north, albeit calling them exercises. While Washington authorizes the Baltic countries to send anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to the Kiev forces, to strengthen their defensive capabilities. In addition, the administration approved new military aid to Ukraine worth $ 200 million.

From the Geneva summit between the US secretary of state Tony Blinken and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, the mutual will to keep the frictions under control and to give more emerges time in search of a peaceful solution. Ninety minutes of talks, however, did not produce any turning points or recorded movements in the respective positions. We didn’t expect progress, but now we are beginning to understand each other’s demands better, Blinken said at the end, also announcing that Washington will provide a written reply to the Russians within a week and that there could probably be a new meeting with Lavrov afterwards.

But there has been no indication that the US is ready to move away from rejection so far opposed to the security guarantees requested by Moscow, which would like a commitment never to let Ukraine join NATO, a reduction in American military aid in Kiev and the withdrawal of the troops of the Atlantic Alliance stationed in the countries of Europe central and eastern, such as Bulgaria, Romania and Poland. Russia has two choices, Blinken later tweeted. Diplomacy and de-escalation, or very heavy costs. The secretary of state also announced that the United States is open to a possible new summit between the two presidents Biden and Putin, provided it is useful and productive.

Lavrov spoke of a frank, useful and constructive meeting, specifying that he had reiterated to the American envoy that Russia does not intend to attack Ukraine and he never threatened the Ukrainian people. But the Kremlin’s chief of diplomacy said he doesn’t know if we’re on the right track or not: We will understand this when we have read the written responses of the Americans to all our proposals.

It is unclear who will benefit most from the new time left for diplomacy. For the United States it means anyway continue the coordination and consolidation work of the Western allies, not at all agree on the type and severity of any retaliation, as well as being able to develop options for responding to any Russian actions, both in terms of sanctions and further military support to Kiev. But for Putin, a new round of talks and bona fide diplomatic efforts may be the final alibi before launching a military operation, whatever it is. Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader can also refine and upgrade his device on the ground.

Blinken had arrived in Geneva following a diplomatic tour, who saw him first in Kiev and then in Berlin, where he met with the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Great Britain.