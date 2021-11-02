Health

But are nurses obliged to go around the beds? – AssoCareNews.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

But are nurses obliged to go around the beds? – AssoCareNews.it – ​​National Health Newspaper
Nurses have to clean the patient, Nurse’s word!

Elvira, a reader, asks us for guidance on the so-called “bed round”: are nurses forced to do it or can they be exempted?

Hello Director,

I’ve been following her for a few years. I would like to ask you a question: with reference to the bed round, I wanted to know if nurses can refrain from doing it. And if so, in which cases?

Thank you very much and good job

Elvira Provenzano, reader

Dearest Elvira,

yours is a 10 million dollar question. We will try to answer in a simple way. As AssoCareNews.it we have always fought on the need to distinguish the roles of the Nurse and the Social Health Operator (OSS). The first deals with nursing assistance and therefore with purely health care areas, the second with more purely technical issues (domestic-hotel tasks). The Nurse is not obliged at all to do the so-called “bed tour” unlike the OSS, which has to deal with personal hygiene among other things. When there is a need, so for example when the Patient is in serious health conditions, has skin lesions or is undergoing resuscitation care regimes, in our opinion it is always advisable that the Nurse also accompany the OSS around the beds. or a Doctor, who must evaluate the patient’s overall clinical status. But it always remains an exceptional case. In the rest of the cases, this is a task that the OSS can safely perform. I hope I was clear and concise. Keep following us.

Angelo Riky Del Vecchio, National Health Daily Director AssoCareNews.it

© 2021 All rights reserved to AssoCareINFormazione.it.

© 2021 ACN | Assocarenews.it

Cultural promotion association – Pending registration at the Court of Foggia.

Director: Angelo “Riky” Del Vecchio – Deputy director: Marco Tapinassi

Editorial staff: Felice La Riccia, Lorisa Katra, Michela Ciavarella, Michelarcangelo Orlando, Francesca Ricci, Gioacchino Costa.

For contacts: WhatsApp> 3805851500 – Mobile phone 3489869425 Write to us PEC

Apulia editorial staff: Via Renato Guttuso, 4 – Rignano Garganico (FG) – Tax Code: 91022150394

Tuscany editorial staff: Via Girolamo Fracastoro, 27 Florence – Tax Code: 91022150394



Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gaia Padovani, the first blind person with a degree in medicine, does not have to repeat the test of the specialization school of Psychiatry- Corriere.it

2 days ago

TuttoBene – Pain therapy, a way to deal with and contain lower back and neck pain – CesenaToday

1 day ago

Do you feel depressed? Maybe it’s all the birth control pill’s fault

3 days ago

Not only milk but also this vegetable would help the health of our bones

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button