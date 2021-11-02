But are nurses obliged to go around the beds? – AssoCareNews.it

Elvira, a reader, asks us for guidance on the so-called “bed round”: are nurses forced to do it or can they be exempted?

Hello Director,

I’ve been following her for a few years. I would like to ask you a question: with reference to the bed round, I wanted to know if nurses can refrain from doing it. And if so, in which cases?

Thank you very much and good job

Elvira Provenzano, reader

Dearest Elvira,

yours is a 10 million dollar question. We will try to answer in a simple way. As AssoCareNews.it we have always fought on the need to distinguish the roles of the Nurse and the Social Health Operator (OSS). The first deals with nursing assistance and therefore with purely health care areas, the second with more purely technical issues (domestic-hotel tasks). The Nurse is not obliged at all to do the so-called “bed tour” unlike the OSS, which has to deal with personal hygiene among other things. When there is a need, so for example when the Patient is in serious health conditions, has skin lesions or is undergoing resuscitation care regimes, in our opinion it is always advisable that the Nurse also accompany the OSS around the beds. or a Doctor, who must evaluate the patient’s overall clinical status. But it always remains an exceptional case. In the rest of the cases, this is a task that the OSS can safely perform. I hope I was clear and concise. Keep following us.

Angelo Riky Del Vecchio, National Health Daily Director AssoCareNews.it