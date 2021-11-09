But as a Tesla, the truck of the future has just been presented by Geely. Here is Homtruck

Just today we talked to you about the possible first deliveries of the Tesla Semi, the electric truck presented some time ago by Elon Musk, and repeatedly postponed. Could take advantage of delays Tesla a new player in the sector, which today announced a medium-term project. This is the Chinese giant Geely, which he presented Homtruck, defined as “one of the most advanced and cleanest commercial vehicles on the road“.

Like the Tesla counterpart, Homtruck is also a semi-type truck, proposed with fully electric power but also with other variants: range extender, methanol hybrid and also with battery exchange through special stations.

For the moment Farizon Auto, Geely’s commercial vehicle division, did not announce the specifications in detail, but focused on the philosophy of the vehicle. Homtruck will be developed not only as a vehicle for work, but also as a simpler and more enjoyable place to live. For this reason the interiors (which you can see in the gallery) will be particularly cared for and equipped with every comfort. The truck will obviously have a single bed, but also a bathroom with shower and toilet, fridge, kettle, kitchen and a small washing machine. The driving position, on the other hand, will be enriched by the use of recycled materials and bamboo.





Homtruck will also be a hub of technology, both local and remote. At the local level, all driving aids will intervene, supported by LiDAR sensors, radar, ultrasound, 5G and V2X connectivity, which will allow you to reach the level 4 of autonomous driving. Remotely, on the other hand, Homtruck will be able to connect to data networks to optimize logistics, predict traffic and travel costs, just as it will be able to offer, for private owners, the possibility of booking themselves for the most profitable transports. And obviously the updates could not be missing OTA.

Production and deliveries will start simultaneously in 2024, for all major markets such as Europe, Korea, Japan and North America.