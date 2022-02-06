but awaits one more step from Turin

Juric applauds Bremer for the choice to renew the contract: “A hallucinating gesture”. But then he plots the way for the future

He never stops to point out the platitudes, Ivan Juric. If ever it raises, deepens, offers new and therefore strategic interpretations. And so he explained the renewal of Gleison Bremer without stopping to praise the choice and professionalism of the defender, but saying why the signature on the new contract expiring in 2024 has such an important value for the club: “He made a hallucinatory gesture towards society. He only renewed one year because he has great ambitions, but he allowed the company to be calm, to see things well and without haste. A fantastic gesture in this sense “.

The coach’s plan for the future

But in addition to the applause, Juric wanted to up the ante, marking what he believes must be the way forward for the future: “My goal is for someone like Bremer to sign for five years, because he sees a different perspective here”. In short, that those who choose the Taurus do so because they see within the Taurus the right planning to grow (we were talking about the Juric project, on these pages, not by chance). What is certain is that, for the coach, the renewal of Bremer is already a good starting point: because the gesture shows gratitude and trust in this club.