but Bentancur must go away

TURIN – Nahitan Nandez he is 26 years old, has a double passport (Italian-Uruguayan) and a great desire to jump on a first-class train. Read: get on board a vehicle that takes you to a world-class square, with Turin on pole. Rodrigo Bentancur he is younger, he is 24 years old and he has been traveling very well in business class since summer 2017, his passport is Uruguayan, his ambition intact: staying in the loop that counts. Both have contracts expiring in 2024, but will not be mutually traded by their respective home clubs. The Cagliari has long understood that the time has come to part with his player, la Juventus instead he would have nothing against confirming the former Boca Juniors, but at the Keep going they do not armor anyone and if the market knocks it is always better to keep the doors open. That’s why a new addition to the team’s midfield Massimiliano Allegri essentially depends on joints that can be summarized in two key questions: Will Bentancur agree to leave his current team at a historical moment in which he is the first not to expect any news, given that he is perfectly fine in Turin?

Bentancur-Juve, the situation Will Nandez leave Cagliari to start a new adventure in black and white? The answer to the first question must be a yes, to make sense of the second, trivial in itself, given that Juve usually does not refuse. Dilemmas aside, yesterday another day of close contacts took place between the Continassa club, theAston Villa and Rodrigo’s entourage. At nightfall, the balance sheet is as follows: the companies would also agree on the basis of an offer from 20 million richer bonuses, already formulated by the English and that they would also be ready to slightly retouch upwards, while the most complicated problem lies in the lack of agreement with the player. Bentancur from Juventus receives a salary not far from three million net base, press aside. And in the event of a sale, a percentage of the proceeds from the card should be recognized Boca Juniors on the basis of the agreements signed at the time in the deal Tevez. Not 50%, but a lower share, in proportion to the two million paid by the Bianconeri to the Argentines for each year the player stays in Turin. In short, the longer Bentancur remains, the more the above 50% is reduced.

Look at the gallery From De Ligt to Vlahovic: young and talented, the Juve to come

Nandez awaits Juve’s move Without exits there will be no new entrants: this is how it works in Juventus. That’s why, with the intertwining Bentancur-Aston Villa on standby, even Nandez in black and white is a complicated hypothesis, although not to be excluded. In these last days of the transfer market, Cagliari will do everything to sell the boy, of course on his terms: loan with right of redemption, if two million plus 15 as hypothesized or based on other figures, the next few hours will tell. The Uruguayan was close to Turin, he received polls from the Naples and it was proposed to the Juventus managers who did not say no, but certainly will not lose sleep to have it. All the more so if the rossoblùs ask for a redemption obligation, given that at Continassa they are ready to move for a six-monthly “rental” and then we’ll see. Cagliari likes both Kaio Jorge be Marley Aké, but for now they are niched from Juve. The Sardinians have also tested the waters for Luca Pellegrini And Filippo Ranocchia, now on loan to Vicenza. Much – if not all – will depend on Bentancur, linked yes to Allegri, but the charm of Premier it is always a difficult temptation to refuse.