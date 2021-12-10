But China and Russia have another idea: to pass off the dictatorship as true freedom

When the president of the United States convenes a world summit of democracy, he is not doing so simply to reaffirm his country’s leading role in what was called the free world at the time of the cold war. The international context today is very different, and not only because a Soviet empire no longer exists: the United States and its allies have to deal with rival powers that do not limit themselves to contending for world hegemony with the West, but challenge the his own concept of liberal democracy. We are talking about the China of the Red Emperor Xi Jinping and, to a lesser extent, the now openly autocratic Russia of Vladimir Putin.

Both reject the American claim to represent an example of a political system to be inspired by around the world, and demand that their illiberal systems not only be respected as equally legitimate, but even considered as preferable alternatives. The propaganda of Beijing, therefore, reduces the summit of democracies organized by Joe Biden to an attempt to preserve hegemony in a world order that Communist China wants to subvert: the idea is to put itself at the head of a cohort of smaller countries tributaries of Beijing, pretending that the American hegemony will be replaced not by the Chinese one, but a utopian situation in which the voice of the little ones will count as that of the big ones. Behind this tale there is the eternal Marxist “truth”, also recently reaffirmed by a White Book of the Chinese Communist Party which states that human rights are not those to political freedoms, of thought and expression, judged abstract and bourgeois, but the much more prosaic and concrete ones of material well-being guaranteed to all, of the right to work and to a presumed gender equality (obviously within the enclosure established by the omnipotent Party, guarantor by definition of the collective interest).

As for Russia, now aligned with the rank of vassal power to the most powerful China, just as always take a look at its television propaganda channel RT to understand what the line given by Putin is: the news is opened by a nice survey conducted in sixteen Western countries (including Italy), from which obviously it appears that by a large majority the respective public opinions do not recognize the claim of the United States to lead the world democracies. And not a week goes by without the Kremlin demanding to see its “different idea of ​​democracy” respected, the so-called guided democracy in which an absolute leader smart enough not to seek the cult of his personality stops his mouth in the name of “stability” to any real opposition (Navalny), leaving standing only the formal one destined to regularly lose rigged elections.

These two similar and somewhat complementary ideas of alternative democracy offer excellent examples of their true nature these days. Hence, in China, the prison sentence of three well-known democratic activists from Hong Kong for having participated in the public vigil in memory of the Tiananmen massacre: among them is the publisher Jimmy Lai, who on that occasion did not even take the word; and here is the evidence of the persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority by order of Xi himself. As for Russia, in addition to the finger on the trigger against Ukraine, it is enough to recall the continuous exodus abroad of Navalny’s collaborators to escape arrest and the growing tightening on the freedom of internet access.