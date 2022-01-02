But Covid does not stop Pitti Uomo Starting from 11 January at the Fortezza – Cronaca

by Eva Desiderio “Let’s go ahead!”, says Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine with conviction, when you ask him how the preparation for the 101st edition of Pitti Uomo is going, in Fortezza da Basso from 11 to 13 January for the presentation of the men’s collections for the winter of 2022-2023. Not a few people wonder if the salon will be for real or not. The increasing yellow areas in the country and the number of infected are a severe warning. “We are at 610 participating brands, all confirmed,” echoes or the admin …

“Let’s go ahead!” Says Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine with conviction, when you ask him how the preparation for the 101st edition of Pitti Uomo is going, in the Fortezza da Basso from 11 to 13 January for the presentation of the men’s collections for winter 2022-2023. Not a few people wonder if the salon will be for real or not. The increasing yellow areas in the country and the number of infected are a severe warning. “We are 610 participating brands, all confirmed”, echoes the CEO of Pitti Immagine Raffaello Napoleone, who in the next few days will open the international event with the usual press conference, this time not in the Salone dei Cinquecento but in the Fortezza with institutional guests and many entrepreneurs. The moment is once again difficult and delicate, but in via Faenza the Pitti Uomo car which this time takes place at the same time as the 94th edition of Pitti Bimbo (for Pitti Filati there will be time at Stazione Leopolda from 2 to 4 February) it knows no pessimism. Everyone wants the fair to be held, the city is waiting for it, first of all the companies in the sector that are always waiting for the recovery. The latest economic data for the sector speak of a safe recovery, exports improved by up to 40% compared to the dark times of 2020, strong recovery in turnover and this gives enthusiasm and confidence. Florence with its Pitti Uomo is the first in the world.

At Pitti Immagine there is maximum attention to safety, as already experienced in July with the 100th edition of Pitti Uomo. These are the mandatory rules: registration and purchase of pre-salon entrance tickets online. Access allowed only with strengthened Green pass and temperature detection. Inside the exhibition center: obligation to wear FFP2 masks; limits to the capacity of the halls with anti-crowd monitoring; daily sanitation; sanitizing gel dispenser. Access to indoor dining areas and bars only with Super Green Pass. Prohibition of providing food and drinks outside the areas designated and structured for this service. Rapid buffer hubs for visitors in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross. All procedures are available on #SafeWithPitti.

Special Guest of this 101st Pitti Uomo brand Ann Demeulemeester recently purchased by Claudio Antonioli who promises a performance on January 12 at the Stazione Leopolda. But all without parties or cocktails, abolished in the area of ​​the Fortress and the fair. All confirmed instead for the invitation-only gala dinner offered by the Florence Center for Italian Fashion and its president Antonella Mansi, on 10 January, as a preview of Pitti Uomo, with 100 guests in the historic Polimoda headquarters in Villa Favard.