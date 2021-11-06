“But do you believe in the flashback between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?”

The light conversations (finally!) Of the summer of 2021 sooner or later all end around this question: “Do you believe in the flashback between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?“. It is divided into two categories (with the addition of any subclasses): those who dreamily watched the two landing in Capri hand in hand and those who raised their eyebrows: «it’s just advertising». The key proof of the supporters of the latter thesis is in the photo view of the yacht in which he places his hand on her butt, revised copy of the video clip of «Jenny from the blockWhich featured the pop star and the actor. Then it was the early 2000s, those of the first time.

For those who need it a quick summary: the two had met on the set of Lilies and then engaged in 2002, to sign the farewell two years later. A break from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer had come out destroyed.” Apparently she wanted to start a family, while Ben preferred the bachelor life. At some point, after a disastrous couple movie, Jen would have said enough. Curtain down. This, however, happened 17 years ago. The Bennifer 2.0. now they travel around Europe in (mega) boat, they kiss on Instagram on the day of her 53rd birthday (as if that bikini in which it seems made of marble were not enough), they talk about careers now fulfilled, children now grown up, dreams already fulfilled . In short, the perfect fit.

But perfection in love, as we know, scares or at least it worries you. And so here is the theory about the publicity stunt, completely false. But, at least in this field, we want to leave the conspiracy theorists aside immediately. In this summer, which is still pandemic against our will, the wisest answer could be “who cares! “. Who cares if they pretend. Together they form that perfect mix of trust and (beautiful) regrets that makes us hope that in the end love can really be stronger than everything. After all, this August there is no new couple that can compare. Not even the beautiful (and sexy) Zendaya And Tom Holland, nor the already faded Kanye West And Irina Shayk. The Bennifers touring the Mediterranean crazy in love are the best we could wish for. Except that the risk of getting carried away is a moment. So much so that even the Guardian has deployed its best experts to warn us. “The Bennifers are back, but don’t rush to get back in touch with your ex! “ headlines the British newspaper. Subtitle: what works for JLo and Affleck is not said, in fact it is much more likely that it will not work for us.

“Part of what makes Bennifer’s story so enticing is that it fills a romantic narrative: two people who were in love find each other 20 years later,” says dating coach Hayley Quinn, “but if it’s been 20 years, then it will be a a person different from that of the past. We must therefore approach as if it were a blank slate, without romanticizing the backfire“. Moreover, it seems that even the pandemic has its faults in this nostalgia for the past. According to the dating site Match, at least a quarter of the members was contacted by a bored ex during the first lockdown. According to Quinn, Covid would have prompted all of us to reevaluate our lives, with a strong tendency to reconsider backfires. in search of stability and security. But, concludes the Guardian, the moral is this: the idea of ​​a lost love and then found again is romantic, but we must not go back rather it is necessary to understand because the relationship hadn’t worked out the last time. In summary, hope is fine, but woe to transform it into a hole in the water, that is, into a second break. For Jen, we’re sure, the first one was enough.

