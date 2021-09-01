But first get this one-shot on Disney +

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comes out from today 1 September in Italian cinemas: before throwing yourself in the hall, however, the advice is to take a leap on Disney +, Here because!

Speaking with Uproxx, the director of Shang-Chi Destin Daniel Cretton praised the famous Marvel One-Shot “All Hail The King”, a short film set after the events of Iron Man 3 and centered on the mysterious and controversial Trevor Slattery, the ‘fake’ Mandarin played by Ben Kingsley in the film with Robert Downey Jr. In “Marvel One-Shot: All Hail The King”, released in 2014 and now available on Disney +, Slattery is seen in prison celebrated for his actions by other inmates until he is approached by a ‘fake’ documentary filmmaker who is actually a member of the criminal organization of the Ten Rings: this informs Slattery that they are going to get him out of jail in order to put him in contact with the real Mandarin, which in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is portrayed by Tony Leung.

Destin Daniel Cretton said: “I love that One Shot, it was a cutting edge movie and it’s part of the MCU. And so we stayed true to that story and included it in our film. Not only do I think it was a lot of fun, but I also think it’s essential to that character. “In short, a mandatory pit-stop to be allowed before entering the hall to see Shang-Chi, in which, among other things, the presence of Ben Kingsley has been officially confirmed, who will return to play the role of Trevor Slattery.

What are your expectations for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings? If you are curious, below you will find our preview review.