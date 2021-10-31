but for some there is the bonus

From the day after tomorrow, the increase in car inspections. From November 2in fact, there will be an increase in costs of about 22%, but some will see this price growth mitigated by the so-called “good safe vehicles“. To remember it today is the Cgia of Mestre, with the artisans explaining the rationale behind these increases in keeping the level of service high. However many motorists are likely to be hit after the already worrying increases in petrol and diesel, which add up to the sting in the bill onelectricity and gas in early October.

Car inspection, driving license and road tax: news and 2021 rules, what you need to know

Maxi-increase in car revisions, the expected increases

According to the calendar, it was to come into force on November 1st; but being a day of celebration, the increase will start from the following day, ie from Tuesday 2 November. With the issue of the implementing decree on the part of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, the increase in the tariff for car inspections becomes operational from Tuesday will go up from 45 to 54.95 euros. The craftsmen of Mestre remember him.

If the periodic inspection is carried out in a private inspection center, this figure must be added VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and postal costs (1.78 euros), for a total of 79.02 euros, which represents 18% more than the current € 66.88. Roberto Bottan, President of the CGIA and also of the auto sector of the artisans from Mestre states: “the tariff was blocked since 2007, but in recent years investments by companies required by law from Ministry of Transport were huge: both insecurity, in training and above all in technological innovation, necessary to carry out the verifications related to the revisions “.

Valid insurance and inspection: in the Municipality of Rieti, the vehicles are checked through the “Targa System”

«The increase of 9.95 euros – continues Bottan – responds to the on the one hand, the need to guarantee economic sustainability control centers e on the other hand, the maintenance of a high quality standard of the inspection service, without neglecting the main purpose which is represented by road safety and user protection ».

Loading... Advertisements

The possibility of mitigation

From the CGIA they recall that in order to partially mitigate the increase, the legislation provides for the provision of a “safe vehicle voucher”, worth 9.95 euros. The recipients will be users who, between 2021 and 2023, will have their vehicle inspected. Interested users can submit the request for the bonus of 9.95 euros starting from the date of entry into operation of the specific digital platform, which will be the only tool through which to request the contribution, after registering on the platform itself with Spid, electronic identity card or national service card.

Auto market, only in 2025 at pre-Covid levels. The propensity to buy electricity doubles: Italy first in Europe

The platform will come into operation from December 21. The request is in fact completely borne by the owner of the vehicle, who will be able to carry out it only after having carried out the revision. The law has provided for this bonus one allocation of 4 million euros for each of the years 2021-2023. The contribution will be valid for a single motor vehicle and only once in the three-year period. Nationally about 402 thousand people out of 17 million will be able to access each year (16 million in private centers and one million in the headquarters of the motorization).