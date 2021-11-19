But have we really found fossils on Mars?

One of the big problems with Mars and our research on it concerns the chemical processes that take place on its surface. Many biologists and geologists specializing in the extraterrestrial field (in the literal sense of “out of the Earth”) have already alerted the scientific and astronomical community: these processes could produce substances very similar to those created by living organisms, but will actually have another origin .

“At some point a Mars rover will almost certainly find something that looks a lot like a fossil, so being able to confidently distinguish them from the structures and substances produced by chemical reactions is vital,” said McMahon of the school of physics and astronomy. in Edinburgh.

“For every type of fossil out there, there is at least one non-biological process that creates very similar things, so there is a real need to improve our understanding of how they form.”

Here on Earth, too, we have been fooled by such processes in the nineteenth century. When the Canadian Eozoon or Canada Dawn Animal was found, “the earliest trace of a single-celled organism was thought to have been found. However, non-biological explanations for the particular forms of that find were later demonstrated.

“We have been fooled by processes that mimic life in the past,” said Cosmidis, an associate professor in the Oxford Department of Earth Sciences.

“On many occasions, objects that looked like fossil microbes have been described in ancient rocks on Earth and even in meteorites from Mars, but upon closer examination they were found to have non-biological origins. This article is a cautionary tale in which we ask for further research into life imitation processes in the context of Mars, so as to avoid falling into the same traps over and over again. ‘

