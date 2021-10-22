but he reduced the clients like this, horror with botox shots – Libero Quotidiano





Guaranteed treatments “full face” at the Angelina Jolie on his profile Instagram where he presented himself as a “professional” complete with a master’s degree. But how he found out Strip the news, the lady in question was neither a doctor nor a professional. Yet he used fillers and botox in his apartment illegally. There “sculptor of faces” who promised profiles like Jolie, warned her clients: “There could be allergic reactions, your face may swell. I recommend taking the cortisone to relieve the swelling which otherwise could be permanent “.





With the help of an accomplice and with a hidden camera, Striscia la Notizia entered the house-studio of the woman who, thinking she was dealing with a client, said: “I have been doing this job for three years, but I am not a doctor and I could not open a studio“.





Then the envoy Luca Abete he reached the “sculptress of faces” but she, terrified by the presence of the Striscia cameras, ran away. When asked by Abete, the woman denied using botox illegally several times, but in the meantime she continued to run until she reached a car on which she got on and ran away.

