But how good is Julia Garner?

I venture the answer already: Julia Garner is the best actress of her generation. Where by his generation I mean the near-thirties (what are they? Millennials? Generation Z? Oh well, who cares), a great group that also includes Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan, Kaitlyn Dever, Florence Pugh, Margaret Qualley, Chloë Grace Moretz , Elle Fanning. All good, for heaven’s sake, no one doubts it, but Julia Garner is definitely different head and shoulders above, despite a not excessively large filmography (I open a parenthesis: the filmographies that it is not necessary to shake for me are usually a good sign, they show that roles are chosen with a lot of care), more focused on seriality than on cinema.

Garner is the Ruth Langmore of Ozark, one of the most badass characters in the history of the series, in a series that is one of the most beautiful Netflix productions. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and now in its fourth and final season (the first part, consisting of seven episodes, was released last January 21; the second will presumably air after the summer and in any case by 2022), Ozark it has many, many advantages that are worth listing in random order.

The intelligence to understand when it is right to end it: I will suffer a lot, yes, but further lengthening the broth with other seasons would have been deleterious. Having made me understand what it means to “wash dirty money”: I’m not saying I had thought of stories of washing machines and fabric softeners, but we were close to it. Being a crazy thriller, and god knows how much I love crazy thrillers. An incredible cast, both in terms of the names already established (Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Janet McTeer) and for the new generation (Charlie Tahan, Skylar Gaertner). And then there is her, last but not least, “my” Ruth Langmore: a Midwestern bitch who grew up in a trailer along with some leftovers who knows she’s worth much more than the alcoholic outcasts she was raised by and, just he sees the opportunity to break free from that shitty life, he seizes it on the fly.

Ambitious, practical, thirsty for money and power but smart enough not to be blinded by it, intelligent, savvy, fearless, cruel, cheeky, cold, calculating, selfish: for Ruth, grabbing a shotgun and putting a bullet in your head is as natural as it would be. me drink a Nescafe in the morning, and Julia Garner is monstrously gifted at giving her a face (and a body). Not one is wrong, Julia, a cultured and wealthy New York Jew, in impersonating this irresistible redneck: the voice and the drawl and open accent; i “fuck”Which intersperse each sentence; postures; the look; gait; facial expressions.

Garner, although in real life he represents the opposite of that white trash that he portrays, is so true and believable that, when I stumbled upon his first campaign for Miu Miu, in 2016, I almost fell out of my chair. In my head she was Ruth Langmore, who the hell was that sophisticated girl in the brown leather jacket and the red quilted bag under her arm?

In a 2017 interview, Garner tells of having started taking acting lessons at fifteen to overcome shyness (Ruth Langmore shy? Are we kidding?): She must have been a very good student, because today on the shelf at home sports two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, as well as multiple Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics’ Choice Award nominations. In five years, Ruth Langmore has gone from being a secondary character to having the same weight as Marty Byrde (the character of Bateman), and the credit goes above all to the interpretation of Garner, who in the meantime has grinded roles and awards.

Small step back: in 2016 it is in an episode of the fifth season of Girls (Lena Dunham will have many flaws, but in terms of discovering talents like her nobody ever), after which in 2018 she appeared in Maniac, the Cary Fukunaga miniseries starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and in Dirty John, the anthology series created by Alexandra Cunningham (both Netflix). In 2019 he participated in Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video) in the episode directed by Emmy Rossum, and the same year he was also in The Assistant, Kitty Green’s film made on the wave of MeToo and the Weinstein scandal (the most successful of the list, I add), flanked by the splendid Matthew Macfadyen (the legendary Tom Wambsgans of Succession).

Her stunning performance, rightly praised by critics and audiences alike, earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination and the attention of Shonda Rhimes, who cast her for the lead role in the miniseries. Inventing Anna, based on the stories of Anna Delvey, the (fake) socialite who stole the New York jet-set and who will arrive on Netflix on February 11th. Next project in the pipeline, Apartment 7A, a psychological thriller by Natalie Erika James produced by John Krasinski. And many “madonnari” would like her to play the same Miss Ciccone in the future biopic directed by the same pop star: a gamble? No, because Julia can really do everything.

Married to Mark Foster, singer of Foster The People, Garner is very careful to dose her public appearances and her presence on social networks: on Instagram she shares little, she is not diarrheal, she remains shy like a diva of the past. Or like Ruth Langmore. One more reason (even if it had been needed) to love her with no ifs and buts.