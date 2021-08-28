but how has it changed over the years?

The Barbadian singer, who has just reached, and surpassed, the heights of a billionaire heritage, has changed considerably over the years, and if there are those who talk about resorting to surgery, some defend it by stating that the differences visuals are attributable to makeup

Still hits for Rihanna, who with a wealth of well 1.7 billion dollars wins the second place in the ranking of the richest women in show business on the planet.

As we have reported in this article, it is as always Forbes magazine to reveal the colossal income of the singer, who, however, has not become so rich only thanks to music. To make her a billionaire, in fact, its line of cosmetics, which in recent years has depopulated all over the world.

And it is precisely with regard to the aesthetic aspect that some Instagram pages point out as the beautiful singer (now also an entrepreneur) has had cosmetic surgery to improve certain aspects of her body. Not everyone, however, seems to agree: Rihanna, in fact, despite having publicly declared that she does not despise cosmetic surgery and wants to resort to it when she is a little later in age, he wanted to emphasize that he had never used it.

How has Rihanna changed over time: cosmetic surgery yes or no?

The beautiful artist has undoubtedly changed over the years as have all of us common morals. The most controversial issue is that concerning the shape of the nose: looking at these photos, in fact, you can see some differences, albeit very slight.

For this reason, some said, it would be cosmetic surgery, while for others a more careful use of make-up. In fact, for some years now, many women have been using a new aesthetic trend known as contouring, a make-up technique that manages to “wear out” some parts of the face while highlighting others.

It is typical to use a dark color to stretch the edges in the nose and highlight the tip with an illuminant, and actually looking at the photos the doubt arises that it can be make-up and not cosmetic surgery:

According to the PopUrself website, Rihanna would not have resorted to cosmetic surgery. The issue is particularly controversial: in fact, some experts have expressed real doubts about the possibility that the pop star has slightly redefined some parts of the nose at the beginning of his career, the difference over the years could be due to both the perspectives in which the photos are taken and the makeup worn.

In these photos that we report you can easily see this thing: if, in fact, in the first the difference is particularly noticeable, in the second photo, which sees three close-ups of Rihanna all taken from the same perspective, the difference is practically non-existent:

With regard to Breast, certainly not of small proportions, it definitely has a natural shape, and it is more than normal that after ten, fifteen years the body can undergo changes deriving both from age and from the clothes and bras used:

Rihanna redone? Giacomo Urtis speaks

It is of a different opinion Giacomo Urtis, former gieffino known as the cosmetic surgeon of the stars. According to the latter, Rihanna would have undergone at least three surgeries. In a post published a while ago, Urtis even challenged her fans to pinpoint which body parts Rihanna had modified.

Reading the comments, however, not everyone seems to be particularly in agreement with the former gieffino. What is certain, surgery or not, is that Rihanna over the years, with or without touch-ups, with extra pounds less, has always remained beautiful.

