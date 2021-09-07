but how long does the shooting last?

Tom Cruise he turned Mission: Impossible 7 pretty much all over the UK in recent months, but finally, it seems, he’s ready to say hello and move elsewhere.

Filming of Mission: Impossible 7, which have been interrupted numerous times by Covid, have mostly taken place in the UK in recent times: Christopher McQuarrie’s crew and superstar Tom Cruise have moved between Derbyshire and Birmingham’s New Street Station, between Yorkshire and the Leavesden Studios of Warner Bros, also generating nice incidents with the locals. But, finally, the British stage of this mammoth production is coming to an end. The final shoot on Her Majesty’s ground will take place this Thursday, before production moves elsewhere to an unspecified European destination to finish the job.

The release date of Tom Cruise’s movie was recently changed, now it is expected that Mission: Impossible 7 hits theaters in September 2022, following the latest round of Paramount Pictures calendar changes. Its sequel Mission: Impossible 8 will follow in 2023.

Recall that Tom Cruise is also expected with the sequel to Top Gun, titled Top Gun: Maverick: the film will be released in theaters around the world on May 27, 2022, also distributed by Paramount Pictures.