“But if Digos has been following me for some time …” – Libero Quotidiano





“If I wanted to, I could have lost my tracks when I was in Beijing, but where I had to escape if there is Digos have you followed me for some time? “. The words of Massimo Ferrero directly from the prison of San Vittore, where he was taken in recent days on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy. His words were released through his lawyers, Giuseppina Tenga and Luca Ponti: “Why don’t the judges make me stay under house arrest? I have no intention of running away ”. The same outgoing president of the Samp he would then have liked to attend the search, but due to the tension he had a spike in pressure: “Of course – adds the lawyer – would like house arrest, he would like to go home, he has ruled out any intention to escape and would like to be with his family ”. These are his other words: “If they had put my electronic bracelet under house arrest how could I escape?”. A measure that the judge instead ordered for Vanessa, the daughter of the main suspect of the investigation.

Ferrero will be heard by the investigating judge – Meanwhile, just today, Thursday 9 December, Ferrero will be heard by the investigating judge but will make use of the right not to answer, because, as his lawyer explained, it has not yet been possible to read the indictments: “It can be said – he writes the investigating judge in the provision – that the analysis of corporate vicissitudes brings them together in the same destiny, marked by the deliberately planned emptying of assets and subsequent bankruptcy “. From the interceptions, the judge continues, “the role of Vanessa Ferrero as a formal director of some companies and who consciously puts in place the acts and behaviors also suggested by his father Massimo “. Vanessa Ferrero, therefore, “acts in full awareness of the distraction and corporate offenses which – concludes the investigating judge – determined the state of failure of the company Ellemme Group, managed by Ferrero itself and its subsequent bankruptcy”.

The conversation between Boggiani and Ferrero’s daughter – In a telephone conversation with comrade Filippo Boggiani, which follows another one she had shortly before with her father, the woman vents: “I sent him very … de ugly, they broke me … he, the wife and all sti falsoni of …, the only daughter who never broke him … If he thinks that only he is under investigation, only he does not sleep at night .. only he has cute kids who have to grow up. He never bought my parents anything, he never worried if they magna me … but they drowned .. But I must have my own money “.