“But I’m not a pop star”

The 8 leads well. Many pop stars who have become “heavyweights” of the charts have been launched precisely in the years that end in eight. In 1988 Kylie Minogue exploded, in 1998 it was Britney Spears’ turn, 2008 was the year of Lady Gaga. Now it’s the turn of Camila Cabello, and if you shrug your shoulders with a certain indifference to his name, it is better that you dwell on some data relating to his debut album, Camila, and the first single, Havana. In two months since its release, it has reached one billion and 300 million streaming plays.

“It’s crazy,” she exclaims. When we write this article, Havana it is the forty-seventh most listened to song of all time on Spotify. “I can’t believe it,” she comments in amazement. His fans have spent the equivalent of 15,397 years listening to his solar, Latin and house music on Spotify. “How many?”. Fifteen thousand three hundred and ninety-seven. “He is neither in heaven nor on earth.” Camila reached the first place in the ranking in over a hundred countries and in 2017 she had more ratings than Harry Styles.

How does it withstand all this pressure? “I don’t pose as a pop star. It’s my job, but it’s not who I am. I do not intend to leave the world, so that in doing so you remain alone, become fragile and lose sincerity. I am very attached to the family. As she just saw, my mom helped me put on my belt.” Confirm. Mom Cabello often travels with her and arranged her clothes before our interview in London began. Twenty-one-year-old Camila is relaxed and responds crouched in a large armchair, staring at you without looking away. I will realize how minute she is only when she stands up at the end of the chat. In a sharp voice she says that anyone who knows her would confirm to me that she is “like an eight-year-old girl”, but in all sincerity it seems to me she is 38. It does not make me the impression of a little bunny blinded by the headlights, rather I imagine it as the one sitting behind the wheel. For example, he has publicly criticized Trump’s plan to cancel obama’s dreamer program to provide temporary protection for migrants who arrived in the United States irregularly as children. It is a personal matter, since her mother is Cuban, her father Mexican and she crossed the border to get to Miami when she was six years old. It takes guts to express an opinion that can alienate you a lot of consensus. At the last Grammys, in front of millions of viewers, he declared: “This country was made by the “dreamers”, by the people who pursue the American dream”.

I don’t pose as a pop star. It’s my job, but it’s not who I am. I do not intend to distance myself from the world, so that in doing so you remain alone, become fragile and lose sincerity

“I saw a video about dreamers,” he explains. “They were deporting a family man who had lived in the United States for 14 years and was being sent back to Mexico. It could have been my family. It could have been me. This is a wonderful time for music, artists take a stand on what happens, whether it’s #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter. I am a Latin American and it is my responsibility to talk about issues that I know. How could I shut up?” I tell you about the recent shooting that took place in Parkland, at a school in Florida, the state where you live. The students – many will be his fans – organized a protest march over the lack of gun controls. Will you also address this issue? “Of course,” he replies, speaking more slowly. “It’s just horrendent and I hope things change soon. We have been waiting for something to be done for too long, it is a lack of respect for human life, don’t you think? The worst thing is that these things can happen without anyone intervening to prevent it». She looks like a different person than the fifteen-year-old who wanted to become a pop star and participated in the selections for X Factor in the United States. She was included in Fifth Harmony, the group with whom she released two albums before leaving in 2016. He says he left because he had written songs that he didn’t want to give to others. They were the “juice”, his soul. Would you have liked a less confrontational separation? During a television performance, the other members of the band blatantly threw a dummy (the Cabello) off the stage at the beginning of a song. “Of course, yes. But it’s a thing of the past. I wish them all the best, sincerely.” Would advise an aspireante singer to participate in a talent? “If I hadn’t auditioned for X Factor, nothing in the world would have made me get where I am», is his way of answering yes. “My family could never afford to pay me for the plane to go meet a manufacturer.” After leaving Fifth Harmony, Cabello said that the group’s image had become too sexy.

But isn’t today’s music all like that, especially for popstar girls? “When you are young and you do not know how it works, you seem to be forced to do certain things, otherwise it will be trouble. Instead, we must be able to say: “This does not suit me” and then accept the consequences, whatever they may be». The album is pervaded by a sense of maturity, not much different from that of Rihanna’s Anti, a work with adult tones: they are both records characterized by slow rhythms, they speak of the joy and problems of the deepest love. Real Friends and All These Years they show a security that goes beyond the age of cabello, while Havana and Never Be the Same they were meant to be hits. The refrain of the latter is «Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine… ” You’re All I Need “” (“Like nicotine, heroin, morphine… You’re all I need.”) Was he trying to get noticed? “No,” he retorts by convincing me half-. “For me they were harmless verses, I never took drugs, it was my way of saying “love is my drug”. But when they heard it, mom and dad immediately stopped me: “You can’t sing this stuff.” I have a 10-year-old sister, “imagine hearing Sofia repeating these words”. I hadn’t thought about it and I went into crisis». In the end he also made a softer version for younger fans.

If I hadn’t auditioned for X Factor, nothing in the world would have got me where I am

Her fans are mostly girls from 17 to 19 years old. «Ah, fantastic». They use the hashtag #love on social media a lot, how do they like? “Oh, I have no idea,” he laughs. “Maybe because I’m not afraid to use romantic words, a bit out of fashion for those of my age?” But hasn’t dating someone become less romantic? And don’t the songs reflect this situation? “One hundred percent. There is less tension. Less romance. Large gestures are less common. But I don’t like it.”

Camila, a more mature girl of her age in an industry desperately trying to keep up with the times, entered music at a very complicated time. The pop stars are there for all to see and any opinion of theirs that is just less than politically correct is immediately turned into a pillory. She has already been hacked with the publication of an explicit exchange with a boyfriend and has been accused of affectionately using the expression ma (my negretto) to describe Obama. He justifies himself by saying that he was only 15 years old when he wrote those words and that he has now learned his lesson.

Is there a way to protect her reputation or will people always try to get her wrong? It stops, it doesn’t happen often. “The second,” she says resignedly. “This is why I don’t frequent social media. It is not possible to live without making mistakes or saying something wrong. I don’t want to live like the perfect pop singer. I am a human being and this constant public scrutiny is inhumane. I want to stay away from everything that does not allow me to live like anyone else». Her mother enters and smiles proudly at her. In Cuba she was an architect, but she preferred to work in a shoe store in Miami while her husband washed cars. They had a dream, just like their daughter: what could be more American?

READ ALSO

Who is (and how she dresses) Camila Cabello

READ ALSO

Grammy Awards 2018: the night of Bruno Mars and #MeToo