but is the future of the saga in streaming?

In a recent interview with Collider, the director Justin Lin talked about the last two films in the saga of Fast & Furious, revealing that they will be shot back-to-back and tell one big final story for the Dominic Toretto of Vin Diesel.

“The last chapter will consist of two films, I think it is correct to put it this way“explained Lin.”I have to say I’m very happy – because I think when I first entered this franchise, the possibility of doing a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, do you know what I mean? And so sitting here talking and thinking, oh yeah, there will be two more movies! It means a lot to me. Every day when I wake up, I try to reconsider the whole project from top to bottom to make sure that whatever we do will lead us to the best possible result. But, yes, it’s fair to say that the last chapter of the Fast & Furious saga will be split into two films, technically. There is great ambition in this concept“.

The release date of Fast & Furious 10 has already been announced, as well as officially confirmed that The Rock will not return in Fast & Furious 10 and 11. But what what will become of the larger Fast & Furious after the conclusion of the story of the character of Vin Diesel? Moreover, in addition to a possible sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, the Universal franchise is ready to expand with new spin-offs, one of which is entirely dedicated to the female side of the ‘Family’. In this regard, speaking with ScreenRant Justin Lin also feared the possibility that the future of Fast & Furious can be streaming:

“Well, of course things have changed and are constantly changing. And of course today you think about television, streaming, the future seems to go in that direction. One of the things I like most about making these films is being able to talk to the actors about their characters and their journey, because our cast and our world have gotten so big over time. And I can tell you that 80% of our conversations aren’t just about the big screen“.

