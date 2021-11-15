but Italy does not produce it. And the sick have to look for the pushers

Theoretically, health would be a constitutionally guaranteed right and instead, for those who need cannabinoid-based drugs, this is not the case, because treatment is almost impossible. The numbers speak for themselves: in 2020, the estimated need for preparations based on cannabis, it was about 2 tons per year and the availability, between production and imports, left 44 per cent of the requests unanswered. And so chronically ill, who would be entitled to specific therapies to alleviate suffering, are often forced to grow cannabis at home or, worse, to turn to drug dealers. Also risking to go straight to jail (as has already happened).

The problem exists even if little is said about it and will be addressed, among others, on 27 and 28 November in Genoa, during the days of the National Conference on the diffusion of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Cannabis, production and consumption is now legal in Luxembourg: it is the first time in the European Union

An appointment wanted by the minister for youth policies with responsibility for drugs, Fabiana Dadone, twelve years after the last call. From 5 October to 3 November, experts, technicians and professionals in the sector discussed various issues, including the scarce Italian production and the lack of availability of indispensable drugs for some diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and syndromes that cause epileptic seizures. Today only the Military Pharmaceutical Chemical Plant of Florence is authorized to produce medicinal cannabis, another share, including drugs and raw materials destined for pharmaceutical companies, is imported from Holland, Switzerland and Canada, but this is not enough and not all regions have adequate. Thus the drugs, often unavailable, are not always reimbursed by the national health service. To this problem there are two other problems: the prohibition for pharmacies to inform users about the sale of products based on therapeutic cannabis and that of sending preparations and drugs, even to chronically ill patients.

THE FIGURES

The requirement is probably underestimated. The Incb, the international body for the control of narcotics (UN), has estimated the consumption of medical cannabis of 3 tons in Italy by 2021. In 2020 it was two tons. But, in the face of these requests, the production, in the Florence plant, last year, was 300 kilos, that is 15 percent of the total requirement. While the authorized imports to pharmaceutical companies amounted to 215.26 kilos. Figures to which must be added the almost 665 kilos of drugs distributed to pharmacies by authorized wholesalers. The competence for the permits lies with the Central Narcotics Office of the Directorate General of Medical Devices and the Pharmaceutical Service, which depends on the Ministry of Health, and also performs the functions of State body for cannabis, evaluating, annually, the maximum quantity of production , later established by decree. It was 2017 when the possibility of opening cannabis production to private companies seemed a step away, but then the measure stalled. And today the problem seems far from the solution.

THE LEGISLATION

In Italy since 2006, doctors have been able to prescribe preparations containing cannabis-based active substances for medical use. The two active substances of plant origin, based on cannabis FM1 and FM2, produced since 2016 in the four greenhouses of the military establishment in Florence, are distributed to pharmacies for the preparation of magisterial preparations on prescription. Since 2007, however, wholesalers, with an authorization from the Central Narcotics Office, have been able to import specific drugs such as Bedrocan, Bediol, Bedrobinol, Bedrolite, Bedica and Sativex, specific drugs. While the authorized pharmaceutical companies import the active ingredient for the production of drugs.

EVEN CHILDREN

Even children with Lennox Gastaut syndromes, a rare and severe epileptic encephalopathy, and Dravet, a form of epilepsy resistant to anticomice drugs, can be treated with a cannabinoid-based drug from 2020. Cannabis-based treatments are now widespread in almost all hospitals to limit the suffering and some symptoms of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases or to alleviate the pain suffered by cancer patients.

Valentina Errante

