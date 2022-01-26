but its future depends on Dembelé

Vlahovic’s arrival in black and white pushes the Spaniard back to Spain, but the Catalans must get rid of the Frenchman’s salary

With the expected arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in Turin shore Juventus, the future of Alvaro Morata is marked. The Spanish striker will not be redeemed by Atletico Madrid, but he could still return to Spain to wear the shirt of Barcelona, who has been wooing him for weeks now. The success of the operation, which would please all the parties involved, however, depends on the situation of the French striker Ousmane Dembelé, whose agent has landed in Catalonia to meet the executives of the Blaugrana company and discuss the renewal of his client’s contract.

In other words, according to the newspaper Sport, only after the eventual departure of Dembelé, Morata will be able to disembark at the Camp Nou. Struggling with the well-known economic problems, Barcelona in fact had to wait for the renewal of the contract with Samuel Umtiti’s engagement before formalizing the purchase of Ferran Torres from Manchester City and now aims to do the same with Morata, whose arrival in Catalonia is subject to the saving of the salary of Dembélé, who Barça has long since put on the market after the various refusals of the player to renew the contract that is expiring.

The French striker, however, is also considering the possibility of staying in Barcelona until the end of the season and then becoming the owner of his own card. A scenario that would make it impossible for the Blaugrana club to buy Morata (not even the sales of other redundancies such as Neto, Iñaki Peña and Mingueza would guarantee the necessary savings), but which would also put Juve in trouble, which would find an unexpected abundance in the offensive department. The next few days, in this sense, will be decisive for the fate of the current Juventus center forward.

See also



juventus

Juve-Vlahovic in detail: medical examinations on Saturday

