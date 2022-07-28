6 years after the end of the marriage with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt would have a new woman in his life. “But it’s not serious,” says a source close to the actor. To reveal it is People, who heard the words of a person close to Pitt, who in 2020 had had a brief affair with the Polish model Nicole Poturalski. Recently engaged in the promotion of his new film “Bullet Train”, he remains one of the most loved movie stars in the world. With Jolie he separated in 2016, before the official divorce only in 2019. From their relationship were born Shiloh, 16, and the twins Vivienne and Knox of 14, in addition to having adopted Maddox, 20, Pax, 18 years, and Zahara, 17.

And it is with them that the actor is building a good relationship, in his spare time, between one engagement and another. “Brad dines with his youngest children when they are all in Los Angeles as the kids are older now, they have their own life and their friends. Brad still has a good relationship with them, ”reveals People. The source says Pitt is having his best time, including hobbies, the family winery in France, bought with Jolie and with which there are legal problems, and the production company.

