“But Leo, you are a historic Ferrari and…”

Since Lionel Messi’s last Ballon d’Or, Robert Lewandowski has not digested his second place. Frustrated by the victory of the Pulga, the Pole had allowed himself to criticize the Argentinian. But back in the national team, Messi took advantage of an interview with Tyc Sports to tackle the Bavarian striker again.

“Everyone says what they want. Obviously, he (Lewandowski) can express himself and say what he wants. Honestly, I don’t share his words, but I didn’t give it much importance either. Let him say what he wants, I’m not interested (…) The words I said at that moment came from the heart, that’s really how I felt. I said he deserved the Ballon d’Or the year before, because for me he was the best. But the year I won it was not the best. But he takes it as he wants. said Lionel Messi.

Also in selection, Robert Lewandowski has just spoken on the WojewódzkiKędzierski podcast. The Bayern Munich striker has revealed he wasn’t furious at the failure. Because it was against one of the greatest footballers of all time. He feels he would have liked to win, no doubt, but fell to a historic Ferrari.

“It’s hard to say I was furious if you look at the fact that the choice is between Lionel Messi and me. On the one hand, you become emotional, your self-esteem increases even more. Because, according to half of the people (voters), you were better. And the other half opted for Messi. But it’s Leo Messi, he’s someone who has been at the top for 12-15 years. He’s like a historic Ferrari. And you also feel like a Ferrari, only newer. (…) I, a boy from Poland, from a small town near Warsaw, going to training with one and a half hour journeys, I am on the same stage as the best football stars in history … Wow”, did he declare.

