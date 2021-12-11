but Messina finds the W

Olimpia Milano muzzles Monaco and returns to success after four knockouts in a row. Kyle Hines sends a signal with an exciting first half, the French try Mike James for a few minutes before raising the white flag, in the final Monaco returns to two possessions, but it’s too late.

Race rekindled in the final by the intuitions of Paris Leee: Ettore Messina’s men do not find great continuity in attack, but fly with a robust and continuous defense, also decisive in the final.

65-71 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

Ettore Messina launches Troy Daniels in the quintet, with a maximum lead of 9-2 at 6.20 after a triple from Delaney. Delaney, Shields, Melli and Hines are also immediately on the field, while Monaco responds with Lee, the recovered Bacon, Diallo, Faye and Motiejunas, with Mike James in the 12th. In the final quarter Melli and a triple from Hall propitiate the new maximum advantage on 12-22, on the siren Daniels is 14-26. Monaco 33.3% from 2 and 20% from 3 with 6 losses. For Shields’ Milan 6.

SECOND FOURTH

Devon Hall with the bomb of 19-29, then the 2/2 of the Chacho for 19-31 at 6.59. Delaney on entry and Daniels in jumper stretch to 23-37 at 3.38. Above all a defensive domination for the red and white, while Mike James, after a discussion with Mitrovic in the first quarter, does not return to the field. Shields supports +16. In the end, Milan produces little, while Monaco sees Bacon return to the locker room early after a bad fall. 27-39 after 20 ‘, 8 by Lee, 10 by Hines.

THIRD FOURTH

Melli opens the fourth with a triple on p & p for 29-42, Daniels free in the corner makes 32-45 at 7 ‘, but Delaney takes the technical after the second, clear, foul in attack. The Chacho, forgotten by the Monaco defense, puts the 36-48 at 4.30, Monaco with unclear ideas, to remember the 39-51 of Tarczewski after 3 offensive rebounds. The same center, after two errors, finds the basket of 44-57, which is the final quarter.

FOURTH FOURTH

The Chacho tries to put the arrow with the two triples which means 44-65 at 9 ‘. The Chacho draws art in Monte Carlo, there is also room for Jerian Grant, while Mike James, seen limping at the end of the first half, no longer returns to the field. Andjusic brings the hosts back to -11 with 5 ‘to play, Delaney responds immediately from the corner after the Messina timeout, but immediately after he takes the fifth foul of his match. Motum puts the -10 at 3.28 on Lee’s invention, and again Lee puts the 63-71 at 1.30. After a foot-on-the-ground error by Shields, Hall put the 65-71 in the final minute of play. Shields is blocked, but Bacon and Lee miss the triple of -3.