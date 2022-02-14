but now the contagions and the dead are rising

It was the first nation in the European Union to abolish the anti-Covid measures. But these days the Denmark is experiencing a new rise in contagions: the curve, after a decline of a few days, is continuing to rise. Only yesterday were they counted 38,628 infections in the last 24 hours (out of 2,367,533 patients since the beginning of the pandemic for a country of 5,830,000 inhabitants). Thirty were i dead (out of 4,098 deaths in total from Covid-19 since March 2020): a figure that has always grown, day after day, since that 2 November in which Copenhagen had registered zero and which brings the country back to the numbers of January 2021.

Denmark, infections and deaths rise

More than 60% of Danes received the booster dose of the Covid vaccine compared to an EU average of just under 45%. Including people who have recently contracted the virus, the Danish authorities estimate that 80% of the population is protected against the disease.

Sweden, stop also to swabs on symptomatic: “Costs no longer justifiable”. And Denmark cuts the daily tests

Thousands of Danes who, taking advantage of the stop to the restrictions, are pouring into the premises of the capital Copenhagen. Queen Margrethe II, the 81-year-old sovereign, just a few days ago tested positive. She has a mild form, but she canceled her vacation in Norway and she confined herself to the royal palace in Copenhagen.

The Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen (the research center specializing in the fight against infectious diseases) on February 3, had pointed out that in the last months of By 2021 Denmark had had an excess of mortality among the over-75s. A peak that, according to scholars, would have been “presumably caused by the transmission” of the Sars Cov-2 virus with the Delta variant. Transmission and mortality from Covid would have changed at the end of the year due to the Omicron variant (which now covers 100% of cases), with an increase in the number of patients, “many of whom”, but “less serious”. But there would have been, explained by the SSI, a number of deaths that would have been “incorrectly registered»As occurred due to Covid-19, rather than Covid.

Vaccine without needle, the first in the world arrives: it’s called ZyCoV-D, the countries that will use it and how it works

In Denmark, the Statens Serum Institut point out, all deaths have a cause of death certificate which is based on a specific medical assessment. “Even so, the figures carry some uncertainty, as it is often difficult to establish the exact cause of death and often several conflicting causes are at play,” they point out.

Denmark, via the Green pass and the epidemic restarts: boom in infections but (thanks to vaccines) no deaths

“The number of Covid-19 deaths – continue by the Danish Institute – is overestimated by registered numbers. The PandemiX Center of Roskilde University in Copenhagen has estimated that up to 40% of deaths related to Covid-19 “in the fourth week of the year” could only be coincidentally associated with a positive Sars Cov-2 test “.

Therefore, it is not an easy calculation to make. “The declaration of mortality is further complicated by the fact that the vast majority of deaths occur in people who have underlying diseases – say the SSI – In these cases, Covid-19 will often have played an important role in death, but the The relative importance of Covid-19 and other underlying diseases is difficult to assess. Therefore, the 30-day daily mortality rate for Covid-19 is a compromise that is not completely accurate, but available almost in real time “.