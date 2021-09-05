Marcell Jacobs will be the protagonist of the new edition of Dancing with the Stars, starting on Rai Uno on October 16th. After the gossip of the last period it is it was the athlete himself who announced his presence in the Rai Uno Saturday night variety show. “I’m ready to take part in Dancing with the Stars: when the time comes I’ll be a dancer for a night”, the sprinter told Di Più. “The idea of taking part in Dancing with the Stars excites me though I could never be a competitor. If I took all my credibility on the track every week, everything good I managed to do at the Olympics would be severely tested by the outcome of the performances. There would be material to make fun of me … “, he added.
Marcell Jacobs dancer for one night
Marcell Jacobs has therefore yielded to the court of Milly Carlucci but on one condition: that of participating in Dancing with the Stars as a guest of an episode and not as a competitor of the cast. A great opportunity for the sportsman to make himself known even more to the general public. Among the participants of the next edition there should be: singers Morgan and Al Bano, the former footballer Fabio Galante, the hair stylist Federico Fashion Style, the showgirl Sabrina Salerno And Dj Albertino. In recent weeks the names of: Maddalena Corvaglia, Valeria Fabrizi and Mietta have also leaked.