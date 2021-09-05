“But on one condition”

Marcell Jacobs will be the protagonist of the new edition of Dancing with the Stars, starting on Rai Uno on October 16th. After the gossip of the last period it is it was the athlete himself who announced his presence in the Rai Uno Saturday night variety show. “I’m ready to take part in Dancing with the Stars: when the time comes I’ll be a dancer for a night”, the sprinter told Di Più. “The idea of ​​taking part in Dancing with the Stars excites me though I could never be a competitor. If I took all my credibility on the track every week, everything good I managed to do at the Olympics would be severely tested by the outcome of the performances. There would be material to make fun of me … “, he added.