But Rainey’s Black Bottom, Denzel Washington admits “I didn’t know about Boseman’s disease”

The death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 shocked Hollywood, the young actor died at the age of 43 of colon cancer but as has been widely witnessed by many, no one was aware of his state of health, not even Denzel Washington. The two worked together on the Netflix movie But Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Washington recently gave an interview to Variety talking about his long career, including the time period in which worked with the Black Panther interpreter. Today we know that Boseman has kept his illness a secret from everyone, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and Washington has admitted that he knew nothing like everyone else:

“He was a man among men, he suffered in silence. He made the film and nobody knew he was sick, I didn’t know. He never made us understand anything about it, he did his job. I was wondering if something was wrong. he went because at times he seemed weak or tired, but we had no idea, and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, keep it to himself. “

Boseman earned an Oscar nomination for the role in But Rainey’s Black Bottom, but he lost to Anthony Hopkins. Washington’s anecdote is in line with what other people have also said: no one was aware of his illness. We leave you with our review of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a film available on Netflix.