Megan Fox appeared from her Instagram profile with a decidedly particular look and a hypnotic gaze. But everyone looked there.

Megan Fox is one of the most beautiful and most popular American actresses of recent years. As a child, she began to approach the world of dance and then to that of acting. Since 2001 she started with small parts in some TV series and then moved on to successful films like the saga of Transformers or that of Ninja Turtles.

Now she is preparing for another very important project that will see her among the protagonists. This is the remake of the famous Bonnie and Clyde from 1967. This film will be released in theaters in 2022 and will be titled Johnny and Clyde. The protagonists will be Megan and Tyson Ritter.

But remember that the actress has made a lot of talk about herself for her private life. In fact, first he declared that he was bisexual, then he made everyone dream with his affair with Brian Austin Green, met on the set of Hope and Faith. The two got married and then had three children together. They separated, then recovered and separated again in 2020.

Megan Fox, the look is hypnotic: but the fans look right there

In addition to being an actress, she is also a model and a very popular and requested testimonial. On Instagram, you think, it is followed by almost 17 million people and she recently decided to share a shot that portrays her with a very particular look.

With reference to the new film she will be starring in, Megan has posted a photo of her with white hair and icy eyes. Her gaze is truly hypnotic, with those eyes and that pose has captivated and left all her fans breathless.

But it must also be said that many have focused on his décolleté in plain sight that seems to want to get out of what it contains. In just a few minutes the actress received a boom of like and comments: a great success!