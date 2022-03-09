but the names of two ds make their way

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

© photo by Antonello Sammarco / Image Sport

Situation in turmoil at home Lazio. Net of the usual denials, he reports TuttoMercatoWebthe relationships between Sarri And Tare they don’t seem to be idyllic. And the president too Lotito he would not seem to be more convinced of the untouchability of the ds. In the days immediately following the transfer phase, the tensions in the Biancoceleste house were quite palpable. Tare has a contract that binds him to the club up to June 2023 and there seems to be no intention on the part of the manager to step aside. However, in the last few days i would have become more and more insistent rumors on possible substitutes. He would have made the name of Pasquale Foggiaformer Lazio and now sporting director of Benevento. But not only. The other name would be that of Angelo Fabianiex Salernitana and clearly also close to Lotito’s world for having been ds in the season of the grenade promotion in A league. At this moment we are talking about simple hypotheses but, considering the air of revolution that pulls from the parts of Formellono scenario is to be excluded a priori.

