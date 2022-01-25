but the virus still kills

The effect ofvaccination obligation for the over 50s it is waning. The number of first doses in that age group is decreasing day by day, despite the fact that the highest percentage of deaths involve it. The paradox has been reached that between the ages of 50 and 59 there are more unprotected people with at least one dose (9.82 per cent) than those who risk less, namely the 20-29 age group (7, 56 percent). And even between the ages of 60 and 69, 7.44 percent are refusing the vaccine, despite the obligation. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, which analyzes the pandemic data on a weekly basis, explains: “Since January 8, just over 280 thousand over 50s have received the first dose, but the trend in the last week has been decreasing”. In other words, compared to the starting audience of No vax over 50 – 2.3 million – only 10 percent were convinced. In other words, there are 90 percent diehards. And this happens despite the number of deaths per Covid rose significantly: yesterday there were 468, a figure comparable to the peaks of last April. Of course, 70 of those deaths from Covid, according to what the Sicily Region has specified, refer to the previous days, but in any case the daily average remains high, 360 deaths every 24 hours.

RISKS

The data from the Higher Institute of Health confirm that the most unvaccinated are risking their lives, beyond the terrible news events, such as the recent one in the province of Latina where an entire No vax family with a boy was infected 28-year-old who died of Covid, his father in intensive care, his mother and brother sick. Obviously, it is not the individual cases, however painful they may be, that count, but the numbers. And the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health confirms: the risk of death from Covid for an unvaccinated is 33 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters. The ISS explains that the “age-standardized death rate, relative to the population over the age of 12, in the period 26/11 / 2021-26 / 12/2021 for the unvaccinated (52.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) it is about 11 times higher than vaccinated with a full 120-day cycle (4.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and about 33 times higher than vaccinated with boosters (1.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) ».

PROTECTION

Where are we with the protection of the most at risk, namely the over 50s, who have a lethality rate that fluctuates between 0.4 per cent of fifties, 15.8 per cent of eighty-year-olds and 23.9 of ninety-year-olds ? Gimbe’s latest analysis explains: “Starting from the date of the introduction of the compulsory vaccination for over 50s, the 7-day moving average of new vaccinates for this age group went from 9,549 on January 8 to 19,845 on January 15 , to then stabilize at around 18,500 ». Then the descent began and today we are around 12-13 thousand. There are still 2 million over 50s who have not received a single dose, although those who have become infected in recent weeks must be subtracted from that number. They explain from Gimbe: “As of January 18, 8.1 million people still remain without even a dose of vaccine: 2.74 million belong to the 5-11 age group, over 760 thousand to the 12-19 age group and 2.06 million are over 50 at high risk of serious illness and hospitalization “. But if it is true that the number of new cases is timidly slowing down (but even yesterday they were still over 180 thousand), when will we finally see deaths decrease? Professor Giovanni Sebastiani, a Cnr mathematician, explains: «Next week we should reach the peak of deaths, then the descent will begin. However, there is one fact that we must carefully evaluate: the decrease in the percentage of positive molecular swabs has stopped, there is a stagnation ».