but there is an income ceiling

Will come to July together with the fourteenth for i retirees. The bonus of 200 euros one-off, provided for by the aid decree of 5 May from governmentfor pensioners it will be paid automatically by theInps. As for all other categories (employees, self-employed, home helps, unemployed, zero-hour redundant workers, citizenship income earners) who will receive the one-off fee provided by the government to give relief against high energy and high prices in general, also for the retirees the same income requirement applies: the ceiling of 35,000 euros per year must not be exceeded.

When will the bonus be paid

The disbursement of the bonus is scheduled for the month of July in favor of pensioners; in the months of June and July for employees directly on the payroll.

The beneficiaries of the bonus also include those who are recipients of one or more pension treatments as long as the income does not break the ceiling of 35,000 euros gross per year.

How the bonus will be paid

The payment will be automatic for employees and retirees. For the latter, it should be included in the slip of the fourteenth, which therefore for this year will have a “maxi” format. As for self-employed workers, ie the so-called VAT numbers, a “dedicated procedure” will be required which will be detailed with a ministerial decree to be issued within 30 days of the publication of the Aid decree in the Official Gazette.

The ceiling of 35,000 euros

In calculating the income threshold to be respected to obtain the 200 euro bonus, all income of any kind must be included with the exception of the income from the home and related appurtenances, severance indemnities, arrears emoluments subject to separate taxation. Not even family allowances and the single universal allowance are included in the calculation of the income ceiling; war checks, vaccination or transfusion indemnities; the attendance allowance.