but wasn’t 80 € too much? – Multiplayer.it

After all the criticisms, discontent and boycott threats of recent days, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC is currently the best-selling game on the Epic Games Store. Therefore, despite the price of 79.99 euros, much higher than other PC titles, Square Enix’s game would seem anything but a flop for the time being. Which was not so obvious, but not entirely unpredictable either.

“All of a sudden we will stop buying games on PC just because they cost more?”, We asked at the end of “Let’s Talk” last week, in which we discussed Square Enix’s decision to sell PC versions of Final Fantasy. 7 Remake Intergrade and Forspoken at 79.99 euros, which is practically a third more than what is perceived as the standard price of PC games. And we have received a first, partial response in these hours.

We reiterate the “partial”, given that not knowing the exact numbers of the Epic Games Store it is impossible to have a precise picture on the sales trend of the remake of Final Fantasy 7. That said, a first place right in the middle of the Epic Christmas sales Games Store, where we find on offer titles of the caliber of Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042 and the evergreen GTA 5, just to name a few, was anything but obvious, especially considering the numerous controversies of the past few days.

So for the moment it would seem that the pricing policy imposed by Square Enix has been accepted by a good number of players, probably reluctantly and despite the remake porting not being perfectly optimized, as we explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Intergrade for PC.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Not having the crystal ball, we still don’t know if Square Enix will ultimately regret this decision or if on the contrary other publishers will follow suit as well, thus raising the standard price of PC games in various digital stores.

But starting from the second hypothesis, which is anything but improbable, we ask again: we are really sure that 80 euros is too much? Are PC gamers really going to stop buying games just for a price hike?

The writer doubts it. There have also been complaints about the rising prices of PS5 games, yet sales don’t seem to have suffered, indeed Sony’s flagship console sells like hotcakes. What Square Enix did was simply align the prices of Forspoken and Final Fantasy 7 Remake with those of the PlayStation versions. If they sell there, why shouldn’t they also sell on PC?

Of course, at the beginning there will probably be resistance from consumers, as we have seen in recent days, but if in the end the price of 80 euros, or even 70 euros, becomes the standard on PC we doubt that it will sales would suffer, also because we reiterate it is a sum that consumers have already shown they are willing to pay on PS5. And yet, even there at the time there had been bitter criticism of Sony’s decision.

Those who want to buy a game on the day-one on PC will continue to do so even at 79.99 euros without problems, those who have always waited for the advantageous offer will continue to open their wallets only during the sales of Steam and Epic Games Store and who has always pirating games certainly will not change his habits, with the difference that he will now have the convenient excuse of fighting this “unbelievable injustice” of rising prices.

