It is true that the RAI fee out of the bill is news. But what actually changes for those who pay? The question is a must as there are no hopes of abolishing the TV ownership tax on the horizon. But at the most, the payment methods may change in the future.

Furthermore, the RAI license fee outside the bill is news, but in reality nothing changes at the moment. At least for the whole of 2022 as the TV subscription will continue to be charged on the invoices of the household electric utilities.

In detail, the RAI fee out of the bill is news because it is about an improper burden. Since energy consumption has nothing to do with the TV ownership tax. The funds of which, however, do not all go to RAI. As reported in this article.

The RAI fee out of the bill makes news. And it could really get out of the light utilities in 2023 in compliance with EU directives. But at the moment nothing is certain about it. And in any case, for those who pay it changes little. In that, net of the cases of exemption, the possession tax outside the bills will continue to be paid in the future. Maybe with the return to the classic Postal.

The RAI license fee outside the bill makes the news: but what changes for those who pay? Nothing, then. In what the TV ownership fee will still be paid. And possibly in other ways. And this clearly net of the cases of exemption in force. From families who do not have TVs at home. And passing through the low-income over 75s. Without prejudice to the fact that, in both cases, for the exemption it is necessary to send, on the appropriate form, the substitutive declaration to theRevenue Agency.