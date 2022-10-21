But what does Bella Hadid think of her sister Gigi’s (always presumed) relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio?

The relation between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio is always assumed. We are among those who believe in it very strongly even though we don’t have the beginning of a beginning of proof that there is indeed something going on between them. But fortunately we can count on their “relatives” who regularly throw out crisp little information about them! And it’s the turn of Bella, Gigi’s little sister to enter the dance. Finally, “a close source”, as they say.

Gigi Hadid, too good for Leonardo DiCaprio?

What do we learn? That Bella wouldn’t take kindly to this story. Oh good ? While some claim that Leonardo, soon to be 48, is madly in love with Gigi, 27, and that he wants to have children with her (all this after only a few weeks of relationship!), Bella Hadid would have warned her eldest.

Knowing the reputation of serial lover of the actor, she would have told Gigi that she was ” Very good» for him. She would think that she “waste of time” with him, and would find that they are “mismatched”.

According to an “informant” who confided in the magazine Heat – not the most reliable, let’s be honest –” the way he jumped on Gigi, seemingly without a thought for his previous girlfriend, gives Bella chills. » Basically, she fears that she is only one conquest among others and ends up “injured” by “the greatest model hunter”. Ouch.