but what does the singer do on social networks? Her fans are raving!

Beyoncé’s last album dates back to 2016, it is “Lemonade”. Since no new songs from Queen B, except “Homecoming: The Live Album”, consisting of live performances by the artist. Or “The Lion King: The Gift”, a compilation of titles inspired by “The Lion King” whose soundtrack she signed.

But this June 10, everything suggests that Jay-Z’s wife is about to make her big musical comeback. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube… the singer removed the profile picture from all her social networks. For his fans, that’s for sure, she is backand they are ready. “We are ready !”, “She’s up to something for sure”, “A new album and a new era are coming”, can we read in particular on the Web, between a slew of memes. Although some are worried about a simple new drop from his “Ivy park” collection with Adidas. But for the moment, no information has been disclosed, so we will have to be patient.

In any case, the interpreter of “Crazy in love” is always on top and she proved it to us recently with her spectacular performance during the Oscars 2022 last March. Unfortunately, his rendition of “Be Alive,” the original title of the “King Richard” movie, was ousted by you know what: Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock. And yet the queen of pop gave everything: vocals, a millimeter choreography, a look that shone with a thousand lights… In short, the great Beyoncé!

Antoine FM

See also: