but what happened to her arm? The zoom reveals everything

Elisabetta Canalis shows herself sexier than ever on social media. But a small detail does not go unnoticed, so much so that one wonders what he did to the arm.

The former tissue shows all her beauty on her Instagram profile, where she has many followers who follow her daily. A channel where she is very active, publishing moments related to her private and professional life.

Elisabetta Canalis is certainly one of the most popular faces in show business. Her notoriety began in 2002, when she was chosen by Antonio Ricci, together with Maddalena Corvaglia, as a tissue of the satirical news channel of Canale 5, Strip the news.

From this moment she began a long career that led her to collaborate with important personalities in the world of television. For some time she has been away from the small screen, but recently returned to lead the program Cover screw even if it didn’t have a good start in terms of ratings.

The showgirl has often been the center of media attention due to gossip. We remember the long love story with the footballer Christian Vieri. She later made a steady couple for two years with the Hollywood actor George Clooney, a relationship that has been around the world.

But it was with the American surgeon, with Italian origins, Brian Perri who decided to start a family and get married in 2014. A love that is booming and was crowned by the arrival of Skyler Eva, born in 2014.

Elisabetta Canalis, a great body and tattoo removed

At 43, Canalis has a physicist perfect. The former tissue does not stop surprising fans with shots that show her body in great shape. THE 3 million followers in fact they were delighted by a shot with a black dress, showing her sensuality. But fans have noticed a certain detail.

A physicist who constantly trains with physical activity, committing himself to his goals. In fact, she attends a gym where she is followed by a personal trainer. All helped by a healthy diet that is often shared by herself on her social channels.

In the second photo, in fact, Canalis has put a photo of her with the shoulder strap of the dress coming down. But many have seen that he has a mark on his arm that looks like a bruise, but it isn’t. The former tissue has decided for some time that he wants delete his old tattoo.

The procedure is not simple and requires several laser sessions. For this reason there is no way to worry that nothing has happened. However, the sign of the tattoo can still be seen on his arm, which will disappear little by little.

When she was chosen to get on the counter of Striscia la Notizia, Canalis had the words “Eminem” tattooed on her right arm. Later he had it covered with a design depicting a crown of roses. But now she is ready to remove it all. A decision he had made definitively in 2019.