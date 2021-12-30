Business

“But what tampons at 13 euros in Cagliari, finished stocks: the last ones made us pay 10 euros each”

Tampons more expensive in Cagliari, even thirteen euros for a ‘self’ test at home or before entering the office? The Cagliari pharmacists are not there and reply to the accusations made on Casteddu Online by Giuliano Frau, regional president of the ADOC. Maria Pia Orrù, president of Federfarma Cagliari, is one of the owners of pharmacies who immediately decided to take the tests for 15 euros to guarantee the green pass to anyone who requests it: “We are exhausted by so much work, every day we have to perform dozens of tests. But as tampons at 13 euros, stocks are unfortunately run out and the latest arrivals made us pay ten euros each, it is clear that I would have had to resell them at a higher price. But woe to define ourselves as traders or speculators ”, thunders Orrù. “We are guaranteeing, with a lot of effort, a service for the entire population. They arrive at the pharmacy every day vaccinated and unvaccinated, and we are always present despite all the risks involved “.

In short, the message is clear: “We are a public service which, while working, must also maintain itself. And we are amply demonstrating, in this period, how much self-denial we are putting into it. And the cost of 15 euros for the valid pad for the green pass was decided by the state, not us “.

