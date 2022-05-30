“But when did she grow up like that?”

Like Mother like daughter ? According to tweeters, not for Beyoncé and his daughter Blue Ivy. While rare photos of Jay-Z’s daughter leaked on the Web on May 26, Internet users are as surprised at the speed at which she grew up as her resemblance to… Rihanna.

It must be said that the parents of the ten-year-old girl do everything to protect her from prying eyes and therefore that with each public appearance, the little Blue Ivy has grown well. Like in these photos through which we see her at night, sunglasses on her nose, hoop earrings in her ears, at the exit of Olivia Rodrigo’s concert. A Rihanna look and attitude, we must admit.

@Rihanna blue ivy It’s crazy how blue Ivy looks like RIHANNAAAAAA ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BVPJ9QwPhN — Manou Riri (@riri_manou) May 28, 2022

“I literally thought it was Rihanna”, “but when did Blue Ivy grow up like this. Swear you don’t look like a mix of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Solange in this photo? Thin at 10 so tall !”, “Blue ivy? I thought it was rihanna huh”, “I didn’t understand why they were talking about Blue Ivy when I saw Rihanna… Then I realized that… Rihanna is not in this photo”, can we read on Twitter. Yes, at that age it grows quickly and we bet that in a few years, Blue Ivy will have everything of a Rihanna, or rather, of a Beyoncé?

In any case, it has not finished being scrutinized, compared, even criticized. Last January, when she celebrated her 10th birthday and her mother appeared in the annual ranking of the most fortunate celebrities of Forbes magazine, some criticized, once again, the physique of little Carter. “Pouahaha who said that Blue Ivy was beautiful mtn smooth hair? Smooth curly frizzy long short this little one is too not beautiful huhu she’s rich it’s not a pb way”could we in particular read on Twitter.

Antoine FM

See also: