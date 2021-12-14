but where are the rules that protect those who invest? – Corriere.it



Beeple’s NFT photo collage sold at $ 69 million at Christie’s

Already in the mid-eighteenth century, Ferdinando Galiani explained that the value of a commodity depends on utility and rarity. And that utility is not to be understood in the common sense. that which produces pleasure or brings happiness is also useful. One thing, however, is not valid in itself but in relation to another and to the fact that it can be exchanged. And here lies the key to everything. Even in the digital age. The Neapolitan thinker, defined by Sergio Ricossa as a metallist, strongly distrusted paper money. He only trusted gold. And perhaps to complete your theory of value you embrace religious orders. The abbot’s words offer us some clear key to interpret, three centuries later, the new and feverish season of the Net’s intangible assets.

Asset class One Bitcoin The most recent novelty is the entry of digital financial products into the so-called asset classes – i.e. stocks, bonds, real estate, etc. – the basket in which banks, insurance companies, savings managers invest. As a lengthy Bank of America Merrill Lynch study explains, the digital assets market is now worth three trillion dollars with two hundred million users. For a long time now, neither embryonic nor marginal. Not composed only of digital currencies such as the famous and volatile Bitcoin, of an unknown father, Ethereum, which is also an exchange platform, or the emerging Tether, just to name a few. But, albeit for the moment in a minimal part, also from a myriad of DeFi, decentralized financial services, which jump at the same level as intermediaries and various controls and, above all, from the so-called Nft (Non fungible tokens).



Beyond the metaverse If the metaverse, the new evolutionary frontier of Facebook, now Meta, will soon transform into an augmented reality dimension, it means that alongside our avatars, the projection of ourselves, there will also be objects, immobile. In other words, the projection of our properties and our (and a great pitfall is already hidden here) desires, emotions, ingenuity and beliefs. If our attention, our time will be captured by the metaverse, what we will see will have a value equal to the window on which we rest our eyes while walking in the city. The virtual is not always virtuous but it can be bloody material.

Savings solicitations We now know that digital citizenship is not keeping up with innovation. He pursues, not without worries. Like, moreover, the popular faith in science with respect to the advancement of research and medicine (any reference to no vax and its surroundings is purely coincidental). And we should immediately take this into account, since the solicitations for private savings are multiplying with offers for investments in digital assets.

Artists and auctions Banksy’s (real) Artwork Girl with Baloon If an artist like Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) offers an NFT work – certified but existing only in digital format – at a Christie’s auction and a quotation of 69 million euros comes up, we are, according to Abbot Galiani, in the context of pleasure and happiness of owning a masterpiece. In a completely digital art market, okay, but Beeple has two million users on Instagram who are a potential and huge market. And there is even value even in what is no longer there. The buyer of a famous painting by the artist Banksy (whose identity is unknown to change) saw it destroyed after it was auctioned for a million pounds. Love in the trash – this is the title of the remains of the original work – was sold for 18 million pounds. True.

Clothes and glasses Not just digital artwork, however. Even designer clothes and glasses, but nonexistent, are generously offered for laudable charitable purposes. And if we want to buy meowing kittens (on Cryptokitties), fat penguins or bored monkeys we are always in the context of individual freedom and eccentricity even though the cute digital animals have reached considerable prices. And what about the fan tokens, a bit of the digital stickers of many teams in our Serie A, on offer on Socios.com and traded as if they were shares?

The contracts Smart contracts have the advantage of protecting creativity, the copyright that the Internet seemed to have destroyed, but who protects the rights of the buyer? And when a real savings solicitation is created, what happens? On the Sandbox platform – as Andrea Greco reported on The Republic – the first lots of virtual land have been sold. The phenomenon is still in its infancy – comments Fabrizio Calenzo, managing partner of Noomis and consultant of some Italian investment holding companies – we are in an experimental and still liquid phase but the fact that digital assets become part of institutional asset classes elevates them to instruments of investment, contributing to their credibility and diffusion.

The miners Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook In the context of digital currencies, the reaction of central banks was not long in coming, especially to prevent cases like Libra, the Facebook currency. And it materialized both on the issue side (the digital euro project for example, but the Chinese arrived first) and on that of controls. Not even for secondary reasons of environmental sustainability. It is calculated that the activity of the miners, the miners of digital currencies, consume an amount of energy equal to that of a country like Sweden annually. As explained in an in-depth report by Andrea Filtri, co-head of Mediobanca’s European research, the anarchist illusion of the so-called DeFi, that is, of their total operational freedom guaranteed by technology, is breaking down due to the decisive action of central banks. blockchain – which eliminates the need for a third party in exchanges – and the apparent invulnerability of algorithms.

The controls But the regulation of digital assets remains fully open. Ugo Loeser, CEO of Arca Fondi, one of the most attentive scholars of the evolution of digital finance. He recalls the urgent need for careful regulation of activities, in parallel with what happened for Mifid, above all to avoid a disastrous effect on the payments industry, but is convinced that a large mass of capital, given the success of cryptocurrencies – anonymous, bearer, untraceable – has now escaped the control of central banks forever. And to press, strongly influencing it, on the offer of digital assets, in particular of Nft, which being so attractive and innovative have also become in these days even original Christmas gifts. There is no doubt that they can bring pleasure and happiness. Just to quote again Abbot Galiani, who remembered that something has value as long as someone is willing to buy it. Otherwise, pleasure and happiness, immaterial conditions of each individual’s state of mind, disappear in an instant, leaving behind a debt of bitterness and disillusionment.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED