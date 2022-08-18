but who is Bruna Biancardi, the very discreet companion of the Brazilian footballer?

Neymar’s summer vacation has been turned upside down. As a reminder, Kylian Mbappé’s sidekick is accused of corruption by a Brazilian company specializing in player transfers. That of the main interested party dating from 2013 poses a problem… The amount of the latter was estimated at 57.1 million euros by FC Barcelona. Thus, Neymar’s family was to receive 40 million and Santos (the sportsman’s former club, editor’s note) 17.1 million euros. As for DIS, the firm which launched the lawsuit would have pocketed 6.8 million euros.

But out of sight, 83.3 million euros would have been put into play for Neymar. Unfortunately for the company, the money it received remained as such. Feeling cheated, the group therefore decided to replicate. According to the latest news, Neymar faces two years in prison and a large fine of 10 million euros. The career of the international has often unleashed passions. Same story for his private life.

If the Brazilian striker has been in a relationship several times, he has also chained conquests. But for almost a year, Davi Lucca’s dad has been making perfect love with Bruna Biancardi, who stands out as an influencer and model. On Instagram, the pretty brunette is a must and she has no less than a million subscribers. Thanks to her notoriety, the young woman collaborates with countless brands. Traveling is also his great passion.

“I want two more children…”

With her countless posts, we understand that she is very often in the Paris region to take full advantage of her man. Discreet, the lovebirds struggle to preserve their couple. Yet on the Web, the duo appears a few times together. It was last April that the two stars ended up formalizing their relationship. According to Tele-LeisureBruna Biancardi studied fashion at the University of São Paulo.

Subsequently, the main interested party was responsible for marketing and e-commerce for the group Long Island. With her, Neymar even seems to project himself. “I have a good career, but on a personal level, I want two more children, to give brothers to my son David”, he confessed to GQ-Style. A beautiful love story to follow closely…

