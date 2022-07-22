but who is his mysterious companion?

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A year ago, singer Miley Cyrus ended her love affair with singer Cody Simpson. Since that time, no trace of a possible relationship with a man until we see her appear in a photo posted on her Instagram page with a man. Would she be in a relationship? Who is the lucky winner?

Miley Cyrus is in a relationship with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus’ new companion is Maxx Morando. This information is revealed by a relative of the couple. The informant reveals to us that the singer is happy with Maxx and that their relationship was official.

The two lovebirds have things in common. Indeed, they are all artists which allowed a rapprochement. He adds that Maxx Morando was at the side of his companion during the big concert dedicated to the new year.

The two lovers were photographed for the first time in November 2021 at a Gucci event in the city of Los Angeles. A photo that gave rise to rumors before being confirmed.

Who is Maxx Morando: Miley Cyrus’ partner?

Maxx Morando’s new companion is a 23-year-old drummer. He was a student at the School of Rock in Hollywood, California. It was during this period that he forged links with comrades to form the group The Regrettes. A group he will leave in 2018 before joining the Liily group. Maxx Morando is not only a drummer, he is also an artist and designer.

Maxx Morando is a lesser-known star than his girlfriend’s exes. We therefore understand that Miley Cyrus fell in love with the drummer and has definitely turned the page by making Maxx Morando her new companion.