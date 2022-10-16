“But with respect”: This is Julio César Rodríguez’s new guest for this Monday, October 17

“but with respectcontinues this week with Julio Cesar Rodriguezwho will receive a new guest for an extensive conversation on the screens of Chilevision.

In this new chapter on Monday, October 17, the guest will be the cheerleader Fran Garcia-Huidobrowhere he will talk about his current relationship with Julio César Rodríguez, if he would like “Primer Plano” and his son Joaquín to return.

Pursuant to an exclusive advance to which he had access TimeXthe former actress will reveal that she regrets having dated Marcel Rios.

“I do regret it, in one way or another it was a kind of trap, the people who introduced him to me leaked that I had gone out with him… And because we also have nothing to do with each other, not a single topic”, Fran García-Huidobro will assure in the program.

The episodes of this second season of the space are broadcast in the same slot as its first cycle, that is, after “Doctor Miracle” and has featured several figures.

These have been Gaby Hernández, Claudio Orrego, Fabrizio Copano, Negro Piñera, Felipe Bianchi, José Miguel Viñuela, Daniel Alcaíno, Mauricio Flores, Dj Méndez Mauricio Israel, Natalia Cuevas, Belén Mora, Toto Acuña and Rodrigo Herrera, DJ Méndez, Marcelo Marocchino , Giorgio Jackson, Gente de Zona, Rodrigo Muñoz, Pamela Díaz, Cristián de la Fuente, Christell Rodríguez, Luka Tudor, Dino Gordillo, Carolina Arregui, Vanesa Borgui, Beto Cuevas, Juan Falcón, Lucila Vit, Matías Oviedo, Mónica Rincón, Eva Gómez, Manuel José Ossandón, Francesca Cigna, José Miguel Viñuela, Emilia Daiber, Charola Pizarro and Sigrid Alegría with their partner, Francisco Germain, Pablo Rojas, Pollo Fuentes, Renata Bravo, Mónica Godoy, Tamara Acosta, Bastián Bodenhöfer, Lisandra Silva, Bárbara Rebolledo, Ernesto Belloni, Michelle Carvalho, Etienne Bobenrieth and Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco, Perla Ilich, Huaso Filomeno, Leonor Varela, Julia Vial, Savka Pollak and José Antonio Neme.

One of the novelties of the program is dynamic in which in each episode of “But with Respect”, Julio César Rodríguez will tell his guest that there is an envelope with a complex question inside.which you must answer at the end of the episode.

