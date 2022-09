“But with respect”: This is Julio César Rodríguez’s new guest on Monday, September 12

the stellar”but with respect” continues to broadcast its second season under the leadership of Julio Cesar Rodriguezwho receives his guests for an extensive conversation on the screens of Chilevision. This Monday, September 12, the animator Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco, will arrive at the program’s studio.

During the interview the TV presenter will talk about Zalo Reyesthe Telethon 2022will even confess details of a dinner he had with President Bush.

It will also refer to his long career and the reasons why he has not retired.

“Many ask why I keep working and it is because this has been the passion of my life”the animator will explain according to an exclusive preview of TimeX.

The new episodes of this second season of the space are broadcast in the same slot as its first cycle, that is, after “Doctor Miracle” and has featured several figures.

These have been Gaby Hernández, Claudio Orrego, Fabrizio Copano, Negro Piñera, Felipe Bianchi, José Miguel Viñuela, Daniel Alcaíno, Mauricio Flores, Dj Méndez Mauricio Israel, Natalia Cuevas, Belén Mora, Toto Acuña and Rodrigo Herrera, DJ Méndez, Marcelo Marocchino , Giorgio Jackson, Gente de Zona, Rodrigo Muñoz, Pamela Díaz, Cristián de la Fuente, Christell Rodríguez, Luka Tudor, Dino Gordillo, Carolina Arregui, Vanesa Borgui, Beto Cuevas, Juan Falcón, Lucila Vit, Matías Oviedo, Mónica Rincón, Eva Gómez, Manuel José Ossandón, Francesca Cigna, José Miguel Viñuela, Emilia Daiber, Charola Pizarro and Sigrid Alegría with their partner, Francisco Germain, Pablo Rojas, Pollo Fuentes, Renata Bravo, Mónica Godoy, Tamara Acosta, Bastián Bodenhöfer, Lisandra Silva, Barbara Rebolledo, Ernesto Belloni, Michelle Carvalho and Etienne Bobenrieth.

One of the novelties of the program is dynamic in which in each episode of “But with Respect”, Julio César Rodríguez will tell his guest that there is an envelope with a complex question inside.which you must answer at the end of the episode.

