“But with respect”: This is Julio César Rodríguez’s new guest on Monday, September 12

the stellar”but with respect” continues to broadcast its second season under the leadership of Julio Cesar Rodriguezwho receives his guests for an extensive conversation on the screens of Chilevision. This Monday, September 12, the animator Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco, will arrive at the program’s studio.

