Entertainment

“But with respect”: This is Julio César Rodríguez’s new guest on Monday, September 26

Photo of James James17 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

but with respect“Start a new week with Julio Cesar Rodriguezwho will receive a guest for an extensive conversation on the screens of Chilevision. This Monday, September 26, the interviewee will be the journalist Julia Vial.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

1 min ago

Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

3 mins ago

Brad Pitt wants to forget Angelina Jolie and is seeing Emily Ratajkowski | People | Entertainment

12 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button