“But with respect”: This is Julio César Rodríguez’s new guest on Monday, September 26

“but with respect“Start a new week with Julio Cesar Rodriguezwho will receive a guest for an extensive conversation on the screens of Chilevision. This Monday, September 26, the interviewee will be the journalist Julia Vial.

According to an exclusive preview to which TimeX had access, the communicator will talk about how her romance with her husband began Leopold Munozwhy do you use botox in your armpits and if I would leave the network.

“I feel like it’s abandon ship when my colleagues still don’t get paid, like it’s not the time“, will explain Julia Road during the program.

Julia Vial in “But with respect”.

The new episodes of this second season of the space are broadcast in the same slot as its first cycle, that is, after “Doctor Miracle” and has featured several figures.

These have been Gaby Hernández, Claudio Orrego, Fabrizio Copano, Negro Piñera, Felipe Bianchi, José Miguel Viñuela, Daniel Alcaíno, Mauricio Flores, Dj Méndez Mauricio Israel, Natalia Cuevas, Belén Mora, Toto Acuña and Rodrigo Herrera, DJ Méndez, Marcelo Marocchino , Giorgio Jackson, Gente de Zona, Rodrigo Muñoz, Pamela Díaz, Cristián de la Fuente, Christell Rodríguez, Luka Tudor, Dino Gordillo, Carolina Arregui, Vanesa Borgui, Beto Cuevas, Juan Falcón, Lucila Vit, Matías Oviedo, Mónica Rincón, Eva Gómez, Manuel José Ossandón, Francesca Cigna, José Miguel Viñuela, Emilia Daiber, Charola Pizarro and Sigrid Alegría with their partner, Francisco Germain, Pablo Rojas, Pollo Fuentes, Renata Bravo, Mónica Godoy, Tamara Acosta, Bastián Bodenhöfer, Lisandra Silva, Bárbara Rebolledo, Ernesto Belloni, Michelle Carvalho, Etienne Bobenrieth and Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco, Perla Ilich, Huaso Filomeno and Leonor Varela.

One of the novelties of the program is dynamic in which in each episode of “But with Respect”, Julio César Rodríguez will tell his guest that there is an envelope with a complex question inside.which you must answer at the end of the episode.

