Butcher’s Crossing, new look for Nicolas Cage: PHOTO

The prolific American actor, already an Oscar winner, changes his face to welcome the new challenge for the big screen in which he will play the role of a Kansas bison hunter

The first photo of Gabe Polsky’s debut film shows the surprising change of look of Nicolas Cage, star of the western film currently in the filming phase. The actor, who is called upon to step into the shoes of a bison hunter, appears hairless. His character, Miller will be completely bald.

Nicolas Cage is ready to face a new cinematic challenge and, it is safe to bet, that one of the greatest difficulties in interpreting his role in "Butcher's Crossing" was that of totally shave your hair. In the first shot from the set, unveiled by Deadline, currently set up in the state of Montana, Cage appears in a decidedly wild outfit, with a very voluminous jacket, presumably made of animal fur, and a denim shirt. In the background, a wooded landscape, uncultivated soil and vigorous trees that stand out against a clear sky.







deepening The best films of Nicolas Cage This photo is enough to immediately enter the mood of the film, a western, in which the Hollywood star is called to play the part of Miller, a bison hunter from Kansas, from the town of Butcher’s Crossing, the place that gives the film its title. “Butcher’s Crossing” is the title of the 1960 book written by John Edward Williams reprized by Polsky for his feature film debut. The first book of fiction also for Williams, it is a novel made up of landscapes, adventure and the struggle for survival, perfect in its enigmatic nature for the adaptation for the big screen. The story starts with Will Andrews, a young Harvard student who abandons his studies to go in search of new stimuli. Intent on engaging in buffalo hunting, he runs into Miller (Nicolas Cage) and their first meeting will be right at Butcher’s Crossing. The winter that will come shortly thereafter will establish the supremacy of nature and the strong over the weak: the story, in fact, is a great narration about men, loneliness, love and the search for oneself.