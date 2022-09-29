“Butter” in a “piantao” country

We are the example of America in political and macroeconomic stability, in tourism and reception of investment; We are the country of sports queens, dreamy mulatto girls and the beaches of Eden. However, as a human society we are “woof, woof, woof”, crazy, crazy like Lucas, I mean.

At last it has been known, the tango Cambalache was not written in a merry-go-round in Buenos Aires, but in a boarding house on Duarte Avenue, its author, E. Santos Discépolo, mad with love for the loving kindness and virtues of a mulatto woman in bloom of torment and honey, which are the most powerful, according to what they tell me.

Despite our “stability” and our economic well-being (so poorly distributed) we are crazy, Lucas. That is why, in the elections, of our own free will we choose the worst of each house, knowing the origin, history and stories of each one, that for some reason gossip is the sustenance of life in society, which on Saturday reminded me in McKinney, Dr. Guerrero Heredia. So crazy is our “piantada” society, that regardless of the warnings of the authorities, or of so many journalistic works published on the subject, in Sabana Grande de Boyá, Monte Plata, a young entrepreneur in tracksuit, as if it were a Caribbean Ponzi, He has defied financial logic and the most elementary rules of mathematics to create a highly successful pyramid business that, like so many others, will explode sooner rather than later.

It has not been a thing of Yankee imperialism, nor a matter of any clueless God or some vagrant pastor who has taken some Bible verse to fool naive citizens, no, no. Neither the government nor the opposition is to blame for this, which is saying a lot! but ambition breaking the sack mixed with a bit of ignorance.

And there he is, triumphant and applauded Mr. Mantequilla, alias Wilkins, at the head of his company, which has a motto/slogan that surpasses the favorite of my childhood: “Café Santo Domingo, flavor that begins with the aroma.” The one with “Butter is much better: “First God and then Butter”. Don’t fuck with you! Even the Superintendent of Banks, Alejandro Fernández W., explained on Twitter what is happening and what will inexorably happen, but never mind. The number of customers goes up, the queues increase, and one leans on the popular proverb to launch his warning: “When alms is great, even the saint distrusts”.