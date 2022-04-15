Butterfly effect? Will Smith’s slap would have sparked a fierce fight between Thandiwe Newton and Channing Tatum on the set of Magic Mike 3

The slap that Will Smith tipped Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the middle of the Oscar awards ceremony, it was only the first link in a chain of scandals. To the comings and goings of the Academy, the public apology of the actor of men in black and the words of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were added to the dozens of stars who decided to take sides. Y the discussion was not exhausted in the week of that historic Sunday, but it seems to be more current than ever.

Neither the British actress Thandiwe Newton nor the american channing tatum They were not present at the last big Hollywood gala nor did they publicly explain their opinion on the commented altercation. Nevertheless, There are more and more versions that indicate that that slap ended up being decisive for the work and personal relationship between the two to end abruptly .

Newton was going to be the female lead in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the saga of male strippers that Tatum directs and produces. The two actors shared the set for 10 days, but suddenly, the protagonist of Westworld decided to step aside.

This Wednesday it was announced that the role of Newton had been left in the hands of Salma Hayek and the rumors began to sound more and more strongly, first on the networks and then in the media. One of the first to give an account of that version, which at that point was already an open secret, was The Sun. The British newspaper reported that the two interpreters starred in an argument that ended up becoming “unimaginably violent” .

The event would have happened last week and that heated exchange of opinions would have reached “amazing levels” before the actor decided to leave the set very obfuscated. A member of the film crew stated: “They fell out over the Oscar debacle,” a clear reference to Smith’s historic slap in the face to Rock after the host joked about his wife’s balding problem. That same source assured the tabloid: “ It was a tense exchange of words, but it suddenly escalated: Channing got into his car and disappeared. ”.

The truth is that the shooting of the third film of Magic Mike stopped after 11 days. And just a few days later, the protagonist and producer of the film would have said: “I will no longer work with her.”

Although it was not specified on which side of the crack that woke up that slap each one is, Vanity Fair indicated that the two maintain a certain bond with the protagonists: while Newton shared a poster with Smith in the film The Pursuit of Happynessin 2006, Jada Pinkett Smith was part of the cast of Magic Mike XXLfrom 2015.

Perhaps the key to understanding which side Tatum is on has been given by his new girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz. The actress who personifies Catwoman in batman He is part of the group of celebrities who did not hesitate to take sides. In his case, he did it from minute zero.

The same night of the incident, Kravitz shared on her Instagram account a photograph in which she was seen posing on the red carpet, and decided to accompany the image with a powerful text full of irony: “Here, a photo of my dress on the award show where we now apparently assault people on stage.”

And in case any of his followers had not understood his message, he redoubled it just a few hours later, when he shared on the same social network a selfie at the traditional post-Oscar party organized by Vanity Fair. “And here, a picture of my dress at the after-awards party where we are apparently now yelling profanities and assaulting people on stage.” As the hours passed, the actress decided to delete both publications, but her position had already become clear.