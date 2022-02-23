Butterfly Haircut: the new trend for long hair | Cuyo’s diary

Marie claire’s note

Generation Z seems to be influenced by the nostalgia of the 1990s. Today’s styling offers many looks that we surely saw in the movies and television of that time, and that is one of the most demanded on social networks. The first indication of the Butterfly Haircut was seen in the famous haircut that Julia Roberts wore at the time. Years later it was the cut that Eva Longoria wore in the series Desperate Housewives, and now it is the style chosen for Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria. Among local celebrities, Luisana Lopilato maintained this look for years.

Current trends define long hair with the Butterly Haircut: a highly layered haircut that triples the volume. This type of haircut combines several haircuts to achieve a scaling in different lengths, degrading from the height of the chin to the ends. The secret is to cut each layer, adapting it to any type of hair.

This butterfly cut seeks to preserve the length of the hair, dividing the layers depending on the type of hair and the volume that you want to achieve, considering that the length of each layer will depend on the thickness of the hair. The result is a homogeneous, fresh haircut with a lot of movement, which is achieved with scissors at various levels.